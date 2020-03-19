Thursday, 19 March 2020, 10:31 HKT/SGT Share:

- Strengthen the company baseball, rugby, and marathon teams and aim to be the best, together with MHI Group companies and professional soccer club, Urawa Red Diamonds

- Broaden the support structure from local regions and business locations to the entire company and corporate group

- Full-fledged start of the new structure to begin with the 2021 season



TOKYO, Mar 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group (MHI Group) has decided to invest personnel, capital, and other resources to strengthen its corporate sports program, including its company baseball, rugby, and marathon teams, as well as the professional soccer club Urawa Red Diamonds, so that they are able to constantly strive to be the best and win championships. Strengthening its sports program will also enhance MHI Group's social contribution/CSR, employee engagement, and corporate brand.



Specifically, from the 2021 season, the current four MHI Group baseball teams based in Hiroshima, Kobe/Takasago, Nagoya, and Yokohama will be reorganized into two teams based in Kobe/Takasago and Yokohama, in order to concentrate resources and improve the teams. The rugby and marathon teams will continue to be based in Sagamihara and Nagasaki, and the teams will be improved by expanding rosters and staff.



Up to now, these sports teams have grown with backing from supporters' associations comprised mainly of MHI Group employees at the business offices and companies where the teams are located. Going forward, however, MHI Group plans to expand the support structure to include the global corporation and all corporate group members, establishing a broader support structure and providing solid backing.



Also, in May 2020, MHI Group will establish the Sports Promotion Center within the Global Group Headquarters Corporate Communication Department as the organizational structure to centrally manage these company sports, implementing various measures to manage and strengthen sports overall.





