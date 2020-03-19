Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, March 19, 2020
Thursday, 19 March 2020, 18:48 HKT/SGT
Source: Champion REIT
Champion REIT Crowned "Best Investor Relations" and "Best CEO", Bags Five Accolades from FinanceAsia

HONG KONG, Mar 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT"; stock code: 2778), the owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has garnered the "Best Investor Relations" and Ms. Ada Wong was honoured with the "Best CEO", both as top honours. Champion REIT also captured three more awards, for a total of five prestigious prizes in 2020 Asia's Best Companies survey organized by FinanceAsia. These accolades are glowing testimony to the REIT's outstanding performance in fostering investor relations while recognising its continuous excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects.


Champion REIT receives the "Best Investor Relations", "Best Environmental Stewardship", "Most Committed to Social Causes" and "Best Managed Company" Awards


Champion REIT has earned the following five accolades:
- Best CEO - Ms Ada Wong (ranked 1st)
- Best Investor Relations (ranked 1st)
- Best Environmental Stewardship (ranked 2nd)
- Most Committed to Social Causes (ranked 2nd)
- Best Managed Company (ranked 3rd)

Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "We are truly honoured to have earned numerous titles from FinanceAsia. These accolades have definitely indicated the wide recognition we have gained within the investment community. We would like to express our gratitude towards investors and analysts for your great vote of confidence to Champion REIT. Moving forward, we will continue to maintain our solid bond with investors while upholding the ESG standards and delivering sustainable development and ongoing business growth for unitholders".

Based on the views of investors and analysts, FinanceAsia's research provides a unique insight into their perception of Asia's listed companies, their investor relations, commitment to ESG matters and acknowledges outstanding performances in industry sectors.

About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.
