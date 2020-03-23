Monday, 23 March 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko Packaging Co., Ltd. (SPA), a consolidated subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE: 4004), has developed a new product for its SPALF(TM) line of aluminum laminate films for packaging small-scale pouch type lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). and will install equipment to mass produce the new product, for large-scale LIBs and use in electric vehicles (EVs). The new production facility is scheduled for operation in March 2021.







SPALF is a laminated composite film consisting of resins and aluminum foil, mainly used as packaging material for small-scale pouch type LIBs. SPALF enjoys a large global market share due to its superb insulation qualities and plasticity. It is more flexible for molding, more lightweight, and with better heat radiation characteristics than metal, so used as casing for small LIBs in devices such as smartphones and tablets. Recognized for its high quality with safety evaluations progressing, it is increasingly used in large-scale LIB applications, such as EVs. As the EV market is developing in China, following Europe, the Showa Denko Group has decided to install facilities to mass produce SPALF for large-scale LIBs.



The Showa Denko Group's Vision is of becoming a KOSEIHA Company, a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period. The global demand for LIBs (in electrical applications) is expected to increase 30% a year until 2025. The Showa Denko Group produces and sells various LIB materials with distinguishing advantages, such as SPALF(TM), VGCF(TM) additives for anode/cathode materials, and POLYSOL(TM) aqueous binding resin. By increasing sales of these LIB materials, the Group aims to contribute to the growth of the LIB market and the improvement of LIB functionality, and make the Group's LIB materials business grow to become a KOSEIHA Business in the field of advanced battery materials.





About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products serving heavy industry to electronics and computers. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/ graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



