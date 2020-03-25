Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 21:49 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun Accelerates to the Resumption of Full Production Capacity

HONG KONG, Mar 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce, upon the easing of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") outbreak in China, to echo with the Government's initiative of "Progressive Resumption of Production", the Group's production and operations have gradually resumed since late February. The Group's production bases in China are expected to resume normal production capacity in April 2020 which is very encouraging. The Group will continue to work hard on ensuring the normal business development and achieving safe production.



Tianyun adopted a series of prevention and strict control measures with satisfactory results



To ensure the smooth and gradual resumption of production, the Group has setup an emergency leadership team for epidemic prevention and control and has implemented a series of prevention and strict control measures including the provision of adequate antiseptic and disinfection materials at all production lines. Under strict control measures, the Group recorded zero infection of COVID-19 among the entire workforce. The Group has also donated about RMB 300,000 in supplies and providing various appropriate aids for prevention and control for the epidemic.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "Amid the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19, under the collaborative teamwork by the employees, Tianyun remains strong in fundamentals and has sufficient capacity to cope with the current unstable and complex environment. Tianyun International will respond positively to the challenge ahead, while doing our job of preventing and controlling the epidemic, we will accelerate the resumption of full production capacity and operations. We hope to maintain internal stability and actively take up our social responsibilities to assist recovery of economic and production activities in the society as soon as possible. "



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6863.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under our own brands and on an OEM basis.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have always been dedicated to following stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000 in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from some of the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, within China, as a "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and have been awarded by a national institution the honour and qualification of "China Canned Product Quality Certification Label", become the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to put the "Zero Added Preservative Canned Products" label for its products sold in China.



The Group was awarded 2017 China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes and became the only integrated food production and sales enterprise in Linyi City, Shandong Province, which was awarded the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award". The Group's newly researched and developed pure fruit snack food also received the "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com









Mar 24, 2020 21:49 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

