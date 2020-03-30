Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 30, 2020
Monday, 30 March 2020, 16:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for February 2020

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2020 Summary


* Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded * Includes imports to Japan


Domestic Production
- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019; 93.3% year-on-year

Overseas Production
- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 82.1% year-on-year

Total Production
- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019; 87.1% year-on-year

Domestic Sales
- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 75.5% year-on-year

Exports
- First monthly year-on-year increase in seven months since July, 2019; 101.8% year-on-year

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production
- Asia (51,479 units: 82.0% year-on-year )

Exports
- Asia (816 units; 52.2% year-on-year)
- North America (13,661 units; 169.4% year-on-year)
- Europe (10,192 units; 73.1% year-on-year)



About Mitsubishi Motors

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Mar 30, 2020 16:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Mar 27, 2020 15:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Temporary Production Suspension at a Plant in Japan
Mar 16, 2020 14:47 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS expands the sales of XPANDER CROSS in ASEAN
Feb 7, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS to Start Sales of the New Super Height Kei Wagon eK X space and eK space on March 19
Feb 6, 2020 13:14 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: Establishment of the Consortium for Advanced Assistive Mobility Platform
Feb 5, 2020 19:05 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Concludes Disaster Cooperation Agreements with Ofunato City and Rikuzentakata City
Feb 4, 2020 09:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Concludes Disaster Cooperation Agreements with Saitama Prefecture and the City of Kobe
Jan 31, 2020 08:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: Concerning the On-Site Investigation of Diesel-Engine Vehicles in Germany
Jan 31, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Further Strengthens the Use of Resources and Investments
Jan 21, 2020 19:04 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors concludes a disaster cooperation agreement for the first time in Tokyo with Minato City
Jan 13, 2020 21:01 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Signs MOU to Roll Out a Next-Generation Showroom, DENDO DRIVE STATION, in the Philippines
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       