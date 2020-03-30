Monday, 30 March 2020, 16:29 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2020 Summary



* Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded * Includes imports to Japan



Domestic Production

- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019; 93.3% year-on-year



Overseas Production

- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 82.1% year-on-year



Total Production

- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019; 87.1% year-on-year



Domestic Sales

- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 75.5% year-on-year



Exports

- First monthly year-on-year increase in seven months since July, 2019; 101.8% year-on-year



Supplemental Information



Overseas Production

- Asia (51,479 units: 82.0% year-on-year )



Exports

- Asia (816 units; 52.2% year-on-year)

- North America (13,661 units; 169.4% year-on-year)

- Europe (10,192 units; 73.1% year-on-year)







About Mitsubishi Motors



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



