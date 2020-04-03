Thursday, 2 April 2020, 14:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Announces Temporary Production Suspension at a Plant in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will temporarily suspend production at the following production line at Japan plant considering global market decline due to the global expansion of COVID-19 coronavirus.



- 2nd production line (for registered vehicle) at Mizushima Plant (Okayama, Japan): From April 6th to April 23th

- Okazaki Plant (Aichi, Japan): From April 9th to April 17th

- Pajero Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Gifu, Japan): From April 13th to April 20th



The latest status of production in Japan to be updated on following website.

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/notice20200402/



About MITSUBISHI MOTORS



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.





