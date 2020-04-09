Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, 9 April 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
ZhengTong Auto Appointed Mr. Tian Sheng as Chief Operating Officer

HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading luxury brand 4S dealership group in China, ZhengTong Auto (Stock code: 1728.HK) has appointed Mr. Tian Sheng, currently Vice President of Strategic Planning, as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from April 5th, 2020, in charge of management of all automotive brands in Group's portfolio.


Mr. Tian Sheng, New Chief Operating Officer of ZhengTong Auto


Graduating from Beijing Institute of Technology, Mr. Tian has laid a solid foundation in the industry and held senior management positions in both global leading automobile consulting firm and esteemed automakers for years, covering areas of strategic planning, government affairs, new energy vehicles, sales operation, dealership development and overall regional management. Mr. Tian has over 20 years of experience in automobile industry and joined ZhengTong Auto as Vice President of Strategic Planning in May, 2019.

Playing a long-term and active role in various well-known enterprises in this industry, Mr. Tian excels at the operation strategy of the automobile dealership market with unique insights and experience in enterprise positioning and operation.

According to the Company source, it is believing that the appointment of Mr. Tian Sheng in the new role will inject fresh leadership and management spirit into ZhengTong Auto's development, facilitating ZhengTong Auto to achieve more outstanding business performance in the industry. ZhengTong Auto will continue to focus on the core business, leveraging on its competitive advantages to bring better service to customers, to build a one-stop automobile service platform and to achieve the goal of stable and sustainable growth.




Apr 9, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Automotive, Daily News
