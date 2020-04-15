Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

- PT. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES INDONESIA will strengthen functions of previous Jakarta liaison office

- Enhanced status will boost MHI's presence in Indonesia

TOKYO, Apr 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has launched full-scale operations at a newly established subsidiary in Jakarta, Indonesia. Named "PT. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES INDONESIA", the new entity takes over the role of MHI's Jakarta Liaison Office as the representative of MHI Group in the country, with functions now enhanced significantly. The establishment of the subsidiary was undertaken to boost MHI's participation in social infrastructure projects in Indonesia and strengthen sales and service operations for MHI Group products and technologies.



Sentral Senayan II, location of MHI's newest subsidiary, PT Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Indonesia



The new subsidiary is capitalized at 5 billion rupiah (approx. 40 million yen), with backing from MHI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), its subsidiary headquartered in Singapore. Until now, the Jakarta Liaison Office, established in 1984, has promoted sales of MHI Group products and provided operational support. In addition, MHI-AP in recent years has proposed and marketed solutions encompassing MHI Group's diverse portfolio of products, technologies and services across the Asia-Pacific region including Indonesia. These initiatives will be ramped up through PT. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES INDONESIA, which has integrated functions including marketing of social infrastructure projects and provision and promotion of more locally based after-sales services.



Operations at the new subsidiary got underway this month, with Shinji Kobayashi serving as President Director.



MHI-AP's Managing Director Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, who serves as MHI Group's Executive Vice President and Chief Regional Officer for both the Asia-Pacific and India regions, expressed: "The establishment of PT. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES INDONESIA enables MHI Group to be closer to our customers and the market in Indonesia. It will allow us to better understand their requirements and to respond to them more swiftly with customized solutions and after-sales services. We hope to broaden the network built by our Jakarta Liaison Office and look forward to strengthening our relationships with our stakeholders in Indonesia through more projects in the country as we grow and develop together."



MHI will work closely with MHI-AP and offer its full support to the new subsidiary's activities.





About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com

For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com



