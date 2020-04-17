Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 17, 2020
Thursday, 16 April 2020, 18:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Automotive Systems Acquires German Automotive Device Software Developer seneos GmbH

TOKYO, Apr 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that the company completed the acquisition of all shares of seneos GmbH (seneos) on April 15, 2020. Through this transaction, seneos, a German automotive device software developer, became a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Automotive Systems.

Hitachi Automotive Systems supplies products and systems in growth areas such as electrification and is expanding its customer base of European automakers, growing sales of new products and solutions. seneos is a software development system engineering service company focused primarily on the automotive components sector and boasts an impressive track record in software applications and designs for mainly European automakers. Moving forward, Hitachi Automotive Systems can harness the software development capabilities that seneos has built in Europe, enhance the competitiveness of its products and systems, and further grow sales. seneos' software design and application development capabilities will be leveraged throughout its products and systems globally to enable a faster response to automaker needs and to accelerate development of advanced vehicle solutions with integrated control systems.

As modern automobiles become increasingly sophisticated with advanced features such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity, the number of software applications used per vehicle has been increasing. Today, an automobile has 10 times or more lines of code than an airplane*. The acquisition of seneos will reinforce Hitachi Automotive Systems' front-end engineering capabilities to strengthen development of software for auto parts. The acquisition will also improve the Company's ability to develop complex software in accordance with local business needs, standardized software architectures, and software development processes.

*Source: NXP Semiconductors

Hitachi Automotive Systems will continue to offer solutions to societal issues through technological innovation by leveraging group synergies across powertrain, advanced chassis, autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance fields. The company will continue to contribute to realizing a sustainable society where people can live healthy, safe and comfortable lifestyles.

About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including Powertrain Systems, Chassis Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.


Apr 16, 2020 18:36 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Apr 10, 2020 16:20 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Accelerate Global Expansion of Lumada Business Gaining SaaS-based AI and Data Analytics Businesses in Asia
Apr 1, 2020 16:17 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Announces Establishment of Hitachi Industrial Holdings Americas, Inc. to Strengthen the Industry Business in North America
Mar 30, 2020 17:01 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Announces Selection of Director Candidates Aimed at Strengthening Global Expansion of Digital Business
Mar 30, 2020 16:39 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Establish "Lumada Data Science Lab." Bringing Together Top Data Scientists
Mar 12, 2020 17:54 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's Pentaho and Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub adopted for TSE's New Data Platform
Mar 4, 2020 10:01 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Energy-Saving, Low Environmental Impact Seawater Desalination System Starts its Demonstration Operation in Republic of South Africa
Feb 27, 2020 08:44 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and Chulalongkorn University Agree on a Cooperative Relationship for Social Innovation in Thailand
Feb 10, 2020 15:16 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and VietCredit Start a Demonstration Experiment to Provide New Financial Services Using AI
Feb 10, 2020 13:47 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Plays a Part in Powering Good and Powering Thailand
Jan 17, 2020 12:45 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Industrial Products Received "EN 15085 Certificate" for Welding of Railway Vehicles and Components
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       