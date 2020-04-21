Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Evolution Mentor Inc
Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April

TORONTO, Apr 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Evolution Mentor Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of 4 new programs in April: Limitless Sales Training, Limitless Sales Coaching, Evolution Mentor University and Evolution Mentor Coaching.




- Limitless Sales Training: 10 week sales training video program.
- Limitless Sales Coaching: 1 on 1 sales coaching where Evolution Mentor teaches their proven model.
- Evolution Mentor University: On-demand weekly mastermind created to take your life to the next level.
- Evolution Mentor Coaching: Coaching sessions to keep you accountable while achieving your largest goals over the next 12 months.

CEO Pat Mazza says, "Evolution Mentor intends to play a significant role in creating a world in which true wealth - spiritual, material, intellectual - flows to, through and from every person in an ever-expanding, never-ending cycle of abundance. We strongly believe that life should be abundant in all aspects. This includes money, happiness, peace, well-being and the following of a unique life purpose."

Mazza has worked with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Hitachi and is acknowledged as an authority in the world of sales. He has acted as a consultant to more than 30 public companies, and has been featured in major newspapers and magazines around the world.

Evolution Mentor has more than a million followers on social media platforms. CEO Pat Mazza has addressed more than 1,000,000 people in hundreds talks and seminars throughout the US, and Canada. As a Keynote speaker and seminar leader, Mazza addresses more than 100,000 people each year.

"It's my life's purpose," says Mazza. "Success to me is making a positive impact on others and promoting the common good in the world. Helping those that are struggling gave me opportunity to make the greatest impact. I've at least doubled, if not tripled, my quotas in the last 7 years from selling. I never thought of sales coaching as a career, but nothing is more rewarding than helping struggling reps who need a hand."

Professor David Long of East Carolina University, for instance, had this to say after working with Evolution Mentor: "Evolution Mentor is that kind of company which cares about making this world a better place. Their knowledge of self-improvement and sales is unparalleled, and the changes they've helped clients achieve are remarkable."

Most individuals live their lives in reaction, rather than creating a masterpiece. They only experience tiny amounts of purpose, desire, and passion. Evolution Mentor has a proven system that helps people to shift their paradigms and helps them to overcome their limiting beliefs and fears. Individuals will learn how to master their states, and develop their core confidence, vitality, and passion to live life on their terms.

Learn more at:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Evolutionmentor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Evolutionmentor/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patmazza/

Evolution Mentor Inc.
Pat Mazza
Toronto, Ontario
Tel: +1-647-802-5464
[email protected]
http://evolutionmentor.com



Apr 21, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: New Service
Sectors: Human Resources
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April  
Apr 21, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Concludes Disaster Cooperation Agreements with Gifu Prefecture, Sakahogi Town and Kyoto City  
Apr 21, 2020 08:56 HKT/SGT
2000 km on a Single Charge: Brighsun's Li-S Batteries to Enter Industrial Trials  
Apr 21, 2020 08:30 HKT/SGT
Path-Away(R), Active Ingredient in Plant-Based, Alcohol-Free NatShield(TM) Hand Sanitiser Developed by Holista CollTech, Tested >99.99% Effective Against COVID-19 Surrogate  
Apr 21, 2020 06:30 HKT/SGT
Vingroup's Successful Research on Facial Recognition Technology That Can Identify People in Masks  
Apr 20, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production (Updated April 20)  
Apr 20, 2020 18:31 HKT/SGT
Announcement Regarding the Cancellation of the Third TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program  
Apr 20, 2020 16:55 HKT/SGT
Toyota's European R&D Base Changes its Name  
Apr 20, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Prizm Ranked 5th In U.Today's Top 20 Crypto Wallets 2020  
Apr 20, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
GOME Issues Convertible Bonds to Pinduoduo  
Apr 20, 2020 08:22 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       