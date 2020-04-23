Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 17:24 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi's Actions for the Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19

TOKYO, Apr 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - As the impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to grow, the Hitachi Group is taking steps to prevent the spread of the outbreak, placing top priority on the health and safety of its employees and their families worldwide, as well as its stakeholders, customers and partners. Subsequently, the Hitachi Group is making maximum efforts to ensure an environment in which business can be conducted through remote working, whilst continuing to support our customers and maintain the functions of critical social infrastructure.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that it will promote the following support measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, defined as "what the company can contribute" and "what each employee can contribute."



1. Support for the medical field



In order to respond to the requests for support from the Japanese government, the Hitachi Group will swiftly implement the following measures:



(1) Production of face shields

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. and Hitachi Terminal Mechatronics, Corp. will begin production of face shields, which are in short supply in hospitals and clinics, at a rate of 2,000 to 3,000 units per week from mid-May at their production sites. The production volume is planned to be increased to between 8,000 to 10,000 units per week by June.



(2) Providing space to produce artificial respirators and other medical equipment

Hitachi has offered the Japanese government the provision of a clean room (450-500 square meters) owned by a subsidiary of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation for use as a production space for medical equipment, as well as dispatching workers from them and other Hitachi Group companies. After the Japanese government selects the manufacturers to produce medical equipment, Hitachi Group will work with them to make production a reality.



(3) Providing masks

Hitachi has offered the KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation) the provision of approximately 110,000 medical masks from Hitachi Group companies including Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., and approximately 400,000 general-use surgical masks from Hitachi High-Tech Corporation.



2. What 300,000 Hitachi Group employees can contribute



(1) Collecting ideas from employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and

implementing them swiftly

Hitachi has launched a new "Challenge to COVID-19" category within Hitachi Group's internal idea contest "Make a Difference!" which started in 2015. The category will encourage submission and collect ideas for countermeasures of COVID-19. By gathering the input and ideas from 300,000 Hitachi Group employees around the world, the Hitachi Group aims to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19 and quickly put such ideas that can contribute to society into action.



(2) Donations from employees

Hitachi added donations for medical professionals and others who are working to combat COVID-19 to the menu of its benefit plans. Hitachi is accepting donations on the website so that employees who are working from home can make donations. Hitachi is also preparing to use the crowdfunding framework supported by Hitachi Group to provide financing for countermeasures of COVID- 19.



3. Comment from Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO, Hitachi, Ltd.



"First and foremost, we would like to wish all those who have been affected by COVID-19 a speedy recovery, and we express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. We are also very grateful for efforts by governments around the world, our employees and the public to prevent the further spread of the virus. As a result of this emergency, the business environment has changed. However, we will consider what we can do uniquely with our innovation centered on digital technology, and will continue to contribute to the maintenance, recovery, and development of people's lives. We will work together with all of our stakeholders to overcome this crisis by leveraging the strengths of Hitachi Group in a wide range of industries and communities. We are in this together."



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.





Apr 22, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily News, ASEAN

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

