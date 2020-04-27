Monday, 27 April 2020, 12:41 HKT/SGT Share:

- Top share with 37.2% of the global market, fifth time since 2014

- Contributing to a significant reduction in air pollutants, and improvement in the global environment

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), achieved the top market share for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems in 2019, securing 37.2% of the global market.(1) According to a leading market research report, for the last six-year period, MHPS had the world's leading market share with 37%, delivering the systems with a combined 51,010 MW of output. This is the fifth time that MHPS has obtained the top market share during this period.



FGD systems for Kozienice Power Plant (Poland)



MHPS has consolidated the environmental technologies for thermal power plants that were developed and accumulated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd., providing the company with the capability to offer an integrated Air Quality Control System (AQCS) comprising FGD, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for denitrification, and Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) for dust collection systems. This centralization has established a foundation for MHPS as the world's only manufacturer able to independently offer proposals and provide these systems. Its world-leading technologies greatly reduce air pollutants such as a sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter, helping to significantly improve the global environment.



MHPS has delivered more than 300 FGD systems to the global market. We have expanded the business by providing technologies and guidance in countries and regions where demand for advanced AQCS has risen alongside economic development, and applying these technologies in joint development projects with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for desulfurization equipment for ships. MHPS also boasts a leading global market share for SCR systems, and is an industry leader.



Going forward, encouraged by the strong support it has received from customers that has resulted in such a large market share, MHPS will further focusing its efforts on the widespread adoption of AQCS while accurately assess customer needs, as well as provide the energy security that is essential to economic development, promote the decarbonization of energy, and contribute to the preservation of the global environment.



(1) FGD systems installed in thermal power generation facilities with output of 5MW and above, based on figures for technology owners (including operators provided with technology) in the McCoy Power Report, a U.S. market research firm that provides detailed analysis on the global power generation business.





