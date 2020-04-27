Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 27, 2020
Monday, 27 April 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Starts Production of Face Shields to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 Infections

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) produces face shields to provide to medical institutions.


Donating face shields to the city of Okazaki


Production of approximately 1,500 face shields per month has started at the Okazaki Plant in Aichi Prefecture and other facilities, and MMC today donated them to the city of Okazaki. Another production site, Pajero Manufacturing Co., Ltd. In Gifu Prefecture, also donated the produced face shields to a hospital in Minokamo City, Gifu Prefecture.

Further, MMC is planning to donate them in Okayama Prefecture, where its Mizushima Plant is located.

MMC plans to ramp up the face shield production and produce other products such as face masks for preventing the spread of infection.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, MMC group will continue to utilize its factory facilities and expertise cultivated in the development and production of automobiles while cooperating with national and local governments, as well as related organizations around the world.


About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Apr 27, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
