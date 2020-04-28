Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Novotech
Novotech COVID-19 Clinical Trial Clients Benefit from New Asia-Pacific Fast-Track Review Processes

SYDNEY, Apr 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific's largest specialist biotech CRO Novotech said many countries in the region were now fast-tracking their COVID-19 clients' clinical trials with expedited review processes for treatment and vaccine candidates.




A Novotech Client COVID-19 trial was just approved in under 9 days in South Korea.

The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has announced "GO-expedite" program where they are expediting the review process for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine trials with specific timelines.

Other countries are also fast-tracking COVID-19 trial reviews including:
-- India: review/approval in 10 working days
-- Thailand: review/approval in 15 working days
-- Malaysia: review/approval in 20 working days

Novotech Executive Director, Asia Operations, Dr. Yooni Kim said she was pleased to see such a rapid response in the region to support vital research.

"We are seeing an increase in demand from biotechnology sponsors for studies in the Asia-Pacific region because of the speed and quality available here. This expedited review process will further support the race for COVID-19 treatments."

For the latest updates on the Asia-Pacific clinical trial landscape see our Data Bulletins (updated weekly).
View and download COVID-19 Data Bulletins here: https://novotech-cro.com/covid-19-notice

About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com

Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.

Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management.

Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.

For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expert

Media contact:
David James
[email protected]
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427



Apr 28, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
