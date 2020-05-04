Monday, 4 May 2020, 17:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Recognised as National Level High and New Technology Enterprise (HNTE) Enhance core competitiveness; Enjoy beneficial tax policies

HONG KONG, May 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China announced that the Group's subsidiary Shandong Tiantong Food Co.,Ltd. (the "Shandong Tiantong") was granted a High and New Technology Enterprise ("HNTE") certificate jointly presented by the Department of Science & Technology of Shangdong Province, Shangdong Provincial Department of Finance and Shangdong Provincial Tax Service, Tax Service, State Taxation Administration. This qualification is valid for three years.







This is the first time Shandong Tiantong has been recognized as a HNTE. Under the regulations of "PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law" and the "Administrative Measures for Determination of High and New Technology Enterprises", Shandong Tiantong will enjoy the national preferential policies on income tax relief for three consecutive years, which indicates that the Group is being highly recognized and supported at national levels in terms of technological strength and innovation capabilities.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "The Group successfully obtained the national High and New Technology recognition and officially becomes one of the HNTEs for the first time. We are delighted being recognised for our food processing technology research and innovation. The recognition allows the Group to enjoy more technical and policy support at the national levels. Going forward, the Group will continue to pursue proprietary research and development, and increase the degree of creativity for its food processing technology in order to further enhance the Group's integrated core competitiveness and create more returns for our shareholders."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6863.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000,etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to place the "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" as an integrated food production and sales enterprise by the government of the Linyi City of the Shandong Province. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food also received a "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018. The Group and its own brand "Bingo Times" were awarded as China Canned Food Leading Enterprise and China Canned Food Leading Brand by national institutions respectively in 2019.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com and https://v.douyin.com/v2de9w/









