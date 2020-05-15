Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 15, 2020
Friday, 15 May 2020, 15:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

TOKYO, May 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2020 first quarter financial results.

- 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2020-1q.pdf

The Company also issued the following supporting release:

- SDK Revises 2020 Consolidated Performance Forecast and Dividend Payment Forecast
www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2020/20200515_sdknewsrelease_e.pdf


About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/ graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Contact: 
Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323


May 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (TSE: 4004)
Topic: Earnings
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Showa Denko K.K.
May 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
SDK Revises 2020 Consolidated Performance Forecast and Dividend Payment Forecast
Apr 21, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217) and Change in Subsidiary (a Second-tier Subsidiary Company)
Apr 21, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
Apr 13, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko, AIST, NEDO and ADMAT Prove AI Speeds up Development of Flexible Transparent Film
Apr 1, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
Mar 23, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko to Commence Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217)
Mar 23, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Group to produce SPALF(TM) Packaging Material for large-scale LIBs
Mar 18, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Group to mass produce SPALF Packaging Material for large-scale Onboard LIBs
Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Receives Award for Used-Plastic Chemical Recycling Business
Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces Progress Towards the Tender Offer for Shares of Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       