|
|
|
|
TOKYO, May 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) announces its decision to withdraw its forecast of consolidated financial results for the first half of 2020 and full-year 2020 published on February 13, 2020. This is because SDK considers that it is very difficult to calculate the degree of influence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and the sharp decline in crude oil prices, on SDK's financial results. SDK also decided to withdraw its forecast of dividend payment for 2020. Thus, SDK's consolidated performance forecast and dividend payment forecast are left undecided for the time being. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our shareholders, investors and other parties.
1. Revised forecast of consolidated business results
(1) For the first half of 2020 (Jan. 1 - June 30, 2020)
Table 1: http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/SDK_20201Q_1.jpg
(2) For full-year 2020 (Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020)
Table 1: http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/SDK_20201Q_2.jpg
(3) Reasons for the revision
In the latter part of the first quarter, we started to feel the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on our business results through production cuts by our customers, mainly in China. In the second quarter, we are now seeing a serious economic slowdown due to the pandemic in major markets, including Europe and the United States. Customers in many countries are cutting production as a result of restrictions on outings. These factors are expected to have a significant impact on SDK's business results. Furthermore, the sharp decline in crude oil prices will affect SDK's petrochemical business, as a sharp decline in naphtha price will generate a negative influence of the difference between the receipts and disbursements of raw materials. However, the situation is extremely uncertain at present, and we cannot accurately predict the real impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the time when the pandemic ends, and how crude oil prices fluctuate. In view of the extreme difficulty in making a reasonable estimate, we have decided to withdraw our performance forecast announced on February 13, 2020. As soon as it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate, we will announce a new performance forecast.
2. Revised forecast of dividend payment
(1) Revised forecast
Table 1: http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/SDK_20201Q_3.jpg
(2) Reasons for the revision
As it is now difficult to estimate the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp decline in crude oil prices on SDK's financial results, we have decided to withdraw our dividend payment forecast announced on February 13, 2020. We will announce a new dividend payment forecast as soon as it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate of our business results.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/ graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Contact:
IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323
May 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (TSE: 4004)
Topic: Earnings
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Showa Denko K.K.
|May 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
|Apr 21, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Announces Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217) and Change in Subsidiary (a Second-tier Subsidiary Company)
|Apr 21, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Announces Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
|Apr 13, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko, AIST, NEDO and ADMAT Prove AI Speeds up Development of Flexible Transparent Film
|Apr 1, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
|
Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
|Mar 23, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko to Commence Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217)
|Mar 23, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK Group to produce SPALF(TM) Packaging Material for large-scale LIBs
|Mar 18, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Group to mass produce SPALF Packaging Material for large-scale Onboard LIBs
|Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK Receives Award for Used-Plastic Chemical Recycling Business
|Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK Announces Progress Towards the Tender Offer for Shares of Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (JP:4217)
|More news >>