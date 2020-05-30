Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 14:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors eK X and eK Wagon Achieve Top Ratings for Preventive and Collision Safety Performance in JNCAP

TOKYO, May 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that eK X and eK Wagon have been awarded the highest rating by Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP(1)). Both height kei wagons eK X and eK Wagon earned the highest ASV+++(2) rating in the preventive safety performance and the maximum five-star rating in the collision safety performance in the FY2019(3) JNCAP testing and assessment.







MITSUBISHI MOTORS' safety concept underpins the product development to promote a mobility society with zero traffic accidents. The company is fully committed to developing and implementing active and passive safety technologies and protection.



Driver assistance tech tops preventive safety performance



The eK X and eK Wagon come equipped with driver assistance technology which encompasses preventive safety measures to support the drivers in avoiding collisions, or mitigate the collision damage.



Lane Departure Warning (LDW) alerts the driver with a warning buzzer and information screen display when the vehicle is about to stray from its lane, while Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) assists the driver in moving the vehicle back to its lane.



The Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication installed in both kei wagons prevents sudden acceleration by unintentional operation of shift lever or pedal, and Multi Around Monitor(4) assists the driver to check the vehicle surroundings when parking.



In addition, the built-in Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) braking system which detects pedestrians and vehicles ahead of the vehicle, and Automatic High Beam (AHB) which switches between high beam and low beam by detecting preceding or oncoming vehicles and brightness of the road and its surroundings, ensure a more confident and safe driving.



Both the eK X and eK Wagon received full scores of lane departure prevention, pedal misapplication prevention and rear-view monitoring systems.



RISE body designed for collision protection



The eK X and eK Wagon offer high levels of collision safety performance by adopting MITSUBISHI MOTORS' RISE(5) safety body system. It combines collision energy absorbing front body design with a deformation-resistant passenger compartment, as well as six SRS airbags that enhance passenger protection performance.



The kei wagons are designed to further improve the pedestrian safety by installing the energy absorbing structure at the bonnet hood to protect the head area of pedestrians, and a structure inside the bumper to reduce injuries to the legs of pedestrians in the event of a collision.



(1) Japan New Car Assessment Program is a joint project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA)

(2) Advanced Safety Vehicle (as defined by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism)

(3) Fiscal year 2019 starts on April 1, 2019 and ends on March 31, 2020.

(4) Manufacturer's option for some models

(5) Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body





About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



May 27, 2020 14:31 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

