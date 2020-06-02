Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 09:23 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI RJ Aviation Group Launches as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Closes Acquisition of CRJ Series Program From Bombardier Inc.
The newly created group entities of MHI RJ Aviation Group begins operations today

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, June 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) is launching as a newly created group of entities providing a holistic service and support solution for the global regional aircraft industry including the CRJ Series aircraft. The launch of MHIRJ coincides with the acquisition close of the CRJ Series Program from Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier) (TSX: BBD.B) by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO:7011).

"I am pleased to announce the opening chapter of MHIRJ's story," said Hiroaki Yamamoto, President & CEO of the MHI RJ Aviation Group. "Building on the solid foundations already in place and with the strong support of the MHI group of companies, there is new energy on board and our team is committed to serving the regional aviation market and becoming a platform for growth in the industry."

As part of the acquisition, MHI acquires the maintenance, engineering, airworthiness certification support, refurbishment, asset management, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, along with the type certificates and related intellectual property rights. This transaction also includes the related services and support network mainly located in Mirabel and Toronto (Canada), and Bridgeport and Tucson (United States). CRJ Series Spare parts will continue to be distributed from depots in Chicago (United States) and Frankfurt (Germany).

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Center, MHIRJ's network of service centres, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

For more information about the company, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around US$38 billion. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: www.mhi.com/index.html

Press Contact
Nathalie Scott
MHI RJ Aviation ULC
1. 514.518.7542
[email protected]
[email protected]

*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.


June 2, 2020 09:23 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Airlines
