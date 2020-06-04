Thursday, 4 June 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: WARC WARC Awards 2020 - Effective Use of Brand Purpose winners announced Airbnb Creative wins Grand Prix for The Country Pub Project in Australia



LONDON, June 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for global brands including Airbnb, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Finish, Harpic and L'Oreal, as well as local brands such as Hungarian Telekom, Maxis in Malaysia and The Times of India, are among the winners in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category of the WARC Awards, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.







Ivan Pollard, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Mills



Grand Prix for The Country Pub Project, Airbnb



16 campaigns from around the world - one Grand Prix, four Golds, six Silvers and five Bronzes - have won in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category, rewarding marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.



Airbnb Creative, APAC, has won the Grand Prix for The Country Pub Project. In Australia, Airbnb regained its position as the most popular booking site by creating a project to support rural communities by boosting the country pub, a gathering point for struggling country towns. The campaign used a combination of public policy, paid media, earned media and owned channels in a three-stage strategy to reach more than 15 million people, achieve over 30m video views, and drive increased brand favourability and awareness.



Three special awards have also been given in specific areas of excellence:



- Evaluation Award, for a brand purpose strategy that has gone the extra mile in measuring both commercial and societal impact, has been awarded to FCB India for The Times of India's Out & Proud - India Comes Out of the Closet campaign. The newspaper sparked a nationwide movement to normalise LGBTQ with a special Out and Proud classifieds section.



- Employee Engagement Award, rewarding a purpose-led strategy that is consistent both inside and outside an organisation, has been awarded to FP7 McCann Dubai for The Gift of Mom campaign for children's retailer Babyshop, which increased brand affinity through a multi-channel Mother's Day initiative centred around breast cancer in the United Arab Emirates.



- Sustainability Award, for a brand that has replaced a strategy or business practice with a more sustainable alternative and can prove that it has contributed to long-term brand health, has been awarded to Santa Clara for Native Bees, a campaign for Brazilian craft beer brand Cervejeria Colorado, which highlighted the problem of bee extinction to publicise its production chain and brand values.



An eminent jury of 18 agency- and client-side industry professionals, selected the following full list of winners:



Grand Prix:



- The Country Pub Project - Airbnb - Airbnb Creative, APAC - Australia



Gold:



- Out & Proud - India Comes Out of the Closet - The Times of India - Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd - FCB India - India + Evaluation Award

-The Gift of Mom - Babyshop - Landmark Group - FP7 McCann Dubai - United Arab Emirates + Employee Engagement Award

- The Uncovered - Ahmini - Tunisie Telecom - J. Walter Thompson Tunis - Tunisia

- As far as we go - Almosafer - Seera Group - FP7 McCann Dubai - Saudi Arabia



Silver:



- Native Bees - Colorado's Appia - AMBEV - Santa Clara - Brazil + Sustainability Award

- Job-Hunting in Sneakers - Band-Aid - Johnson & Johnson - BBDO Japan - Japan

- #FinishWaterWaste - Finish - Reckitt Benckiser - DEC PR - Australia

- Senior Gamer Club - Hungarian Telekom - Deutsche Telekom - Uniomedia - Hungary

- Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets) - Clear - Unilever - FP7 McCann Cairo - Egypt

- The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan - Jawwy - STC - FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh - Saudi Arabia



Bronze:



- Meet Me Halfway - SK-II - Procter & Gamble - Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, Verizon Media - China, United States, United Kingdom

- Glass and a half in everyone - Cadbury Dairy Milk - Mondelez International - Ogilvy Malaysia - Indonesia

- The Non-Issue - L'Oreal Paris - L'Oreal Group - McCann London, McCann Paris - United Kingdom

- Overcoming India's Toilet Divide - Harpic - Reckitt Benckiser - McCann Worldgroup India - India

- The Unheard Prayer - Maxis - Leo Burnett - Malaysia



Commenting on the winners, jury chair, Ivan Pollard, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Mills, said: "As you can see from these powerful case studies, purpose is not just the right thing to do, it is the best thing to do for business. Those brands that really do act purposefully and not just talk about it will prosper - not by chance but on purpose."



View on www.warc.com/WarcAwards.prize?tab=purpose the winning case studies in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category alongside the winners of the Effective Innovation category.



The winners of the remaining categories - Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy - will be announced shortly. The Grands Prix and Special Awards winners across the four categories of the WARC Awards share a $40,000 prize fund.



More information on the WARC Awards is available on www.warc.com/warcawards.prize?tab=about





About WARC



- advertising evidence, insights and best practice



WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.



WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.



WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.



WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.



June 4, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT

Source: WARC

