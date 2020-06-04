Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 4, 2020
Thursday, 4 June 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: LABMED
Singapore's LABMED shipped over 20 million masks to meet global demand
Rising Singapore medical equipment company has been supplying much needed masks, PPEs to Covid-19 hotspots worldwide

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - Singapore based LABMED is playing a crucial role in supplying medical masks and medical personal protective equipment (PPE) globally, to countries such as India, Malaysia, Germany and the US.


LABMED's Regional Managing Director, Wilson, and Managing Director, Jason.


To date, LABMED has shipped over 20 million masks globally. With the increase in demand for PPEs and other medical supplies during the current Covid-19 crisis, LABMED's Regional Managing Director, Wilson, elaborates how they are contributing in the fight against this global pandemic, "Our manufacturing plant in China has 480 employees working round the clock to produce medical PPEs. These are all quality products that have received worldwide certifications."

"Our company also recently introduced into Singapore our latest product - the VTM (Virus Transport Medium) kits for the transport and containment of Covid-19 swab test results," adds Jason, who is the Managing Director.

Having collaborated with many well-known organizations to provide R&D and procurement services for specialized medical supplies, LABMED is making its global presence felt in the sales of pharmaceutical devices.

In a short span of four months, from 1 Feb 2020 to 1 June 2020, the company's revenue increased exponentially to hit more than S$35 million.

LABMED had been predominantly supplying their products to the US, Germany and the UAE, however, the developing Covid-19 situation has seen the company enter new markets with the urgent call to supply much needed PPEs from Asia to Covid-19 'hot-spots' in Europe and North America.

About LABMED

LABMED, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte Ltd that was established since 1977, is a brand created by Wilson and Jason (known as Labelmed Pte Ltd) that specializes in the manufacture of disposable civil mask, medical mask, surgical mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically headquartered in Singapore with access to a wide distribution network both locally and globally. The company has a strong connection in exporting products all over the world, with special focus on the US, France, Germany and United Kingdom.

The company has collaborated with many local well-known medical device companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new and existing customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as medical masks, protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer, disinfectant, hand lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test kit for Covid-19.

LABMED has a large inventory of medical masks, they are able to handle fast delivery, and ensure direct-factory price supply. Website: https://thelabmed.com/

For more information, please contact:
Rebecca
Marketing Director
[email protected]


June 4, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transportation/Logistics, HealthCare
