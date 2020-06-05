Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 5, 2020
Friday, 5 June 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MINY.cc
MINY Makes Crypto Mining Affordable For Everyone

HONG KONG, June 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - MINY, the Hong Kong based blockchain startup, has announced the launch of it's MINY platform to facilitate crypto mining. As is common knowledge, crypto miners have the luxury to choose to mine the most valuable coins. However only a very few miners are capable of earning huge profits. MINY is launching a platform where miners from different countries and with different levels of expertise and knowledge about mining can come together and share in their resources to earn mining rewards.

The primary reason why a lot of individuals are limited from venturing fully into cryptomining is the high costs that are associated with it. MINY understands the need for every miner to maximize his or her profits. For this reason, it has identified the problem lies in miners not having enough resources. As such, the platform has devised three major strategies that are a sure way in which miners will earn profits even though they have limited resources.

Cloud Mining Pool
To help miners to maximize their profits, MINY combines its computational power by bringing various miners together. The users on the platform join a mining pool where they bring together their resources. Then the profits that are realized from mining are distributed proportionately according to the amount that a user has in their mining pool.

AI
This is another significant way that MINY is using in a bid to ensure that their users can reap big. The cryptocurrency market is very dynamic, and this means that the value of different coins keeps changing over time. As a way of making sure that miners do not suffer from losses, MINY uses an AI algorithm that will analyze the future value of various coins. This will then help to focus the mining activities at only those coins that are valuable. The MINY AI algorithm is accurate in its predictions, and as such, it helps to increase the mining efficiency.

MINY Token
The MINY platform has developed a native token, MINY, which is a self-established cryptocurrency. The token is obtainable by earning mining rewards and commissions, starting at a price of $1. It is also designed with an artificial scarcity, meaning it cannot lose value, but rather increases when parts are sold. After 12 months it is released and can be traded on external exchanges and is then pegged on economic principles. In addition to the many advantages of the MINY token it will be available for renting computational power on the Miny platform and for purchasing mining equipment.

It is very easy to join MINY's cloud mining pool and become one of the many users that are benefiting from this great initiative. Once users open an account, they can deposit their funds, which will be used to rent computational power. Besides this, they can purchase MINY tokens that users can also use to rent computational power. The profits that will be accrued from the mining rewards will then be shared among the users according to the amount that they contributed towards their mining pool.

Company: MINY LIMITED
Contact: PR Team
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://miny.cc



June 5, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Make Virtual Le Mans Debut  
June 5, 2020 16:34 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation to Expand Provision of Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services to support Healthcare in Indonesia in Support of the Fight against COVID-19  
June 5, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
Six Companies Establish R&D Joint Venture for Commercial Vehicle Fuel Cell Systems for the Creation of a Hydrogen-based Society in China  
June 5, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
HTSC joins hands with WWF to support 13 local teams in protecting biodiversity in the Yangtze River region  
June 5, 2020 15:38 HKT/SGT
MINY Makes Crypto Mining Affordable For Everyone  
June 5, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Enables Cross-Border QR-Code Payments with FIS  
June 5, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's LABMED shipped over 20 million masks to meet global demand  
June 4, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
WARC Awards 2020 - Effective Use of Brand Purpose winners announced   
June 4, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Brain Performance (Brain-Health) Self-Check Tool "NouKNOW" to be Used in Beauty Salons  
June 4, 2020 10:43 HKT/SGT
NEC's Netcracker 2020 Puts Service Providers at the Center of the Digital Economy  
June 4, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
MOVE Virtual Asia
10   June
Online
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       