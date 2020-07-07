Monday, 6 July 2020, 18:40 HKT/SGT Share: VPower Group Begins Operation of 38.8MW Power Stations in Sri Lanka

HONG KONG, July 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - VPower Group International Holdings Limited ("VPower Group") a leading DPG station owner and operator in Asia announced today that it has strengthened its market presence in Sri Lanka with two power stations commencing commercial operation recently.



Located in Galle and Pallekele, respectively, of Sri Lanka, the two power stations were built on a fast-track basis with a total installed capacity of 38.8MW. They are connected to the national grid via respective regional substations.



Sri Lanka has been striving to increase its generation capacity to meet the rising electricity demand, and VPower Group is keen to provide the country with reliable distributed power solutions. Since VPower Group entered into the power market of Sri Lanka in mid-2019, it has established a project portfolio of an aggregated installed capacity reaching 100MW locally.



About VPower Group International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, VPower Group is an integrated expert in distributed power generation (DPG). It principally engages in power system integration (SI) business, covering designing, integrating and sale of gas-fired and diesel-fired engine-based gen-sets and power generation systems, and Investment, Building and Operating (IBO) business, involving investing in, building and operating distributed power stations to supply reliable electricity. It is now a leading distributed power station owner and operator in Asia.









July 6, 2020 18:40 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Energy, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

