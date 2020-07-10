Friday, 10 July 2020, 08:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi ABB Power Grids India Wins INR 120 Crore Order for Indian Railways Electrification The global technology leader will enable a public electric locomotive manufacturer to advance the government's mission for 100 percent railway electrification and a low carbon footprint.

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - In an order worth INR 120 crore, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India (listed on the stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited") will be delivering its transformers to the Government of India's electric locomotive manufacturer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), for the production of 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines. Through the project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids continues to contribute to the country's mission to be the world's first net-zero carbon emitter by the end of the decade.



"The order from CLW is a prestigious one for Hitachi ABB Power Grids. It strengthens a two decades-long partnership with the customer and enables us to contribute further to India's mission to advance the economy in a responsible manner," said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India. "Railways are the backbone of environmentally-sustainable transport and our pioneering technology will help successfully balance energy expansion with the reduction of emissions."



Hitachi ABB Power Grids India is supplying transformers, which are known for their endurance. They can withstand the harshest of climate conditions and yet maximize safety as well as energy and eco-efficiency.



For railways, electric energy is supplied as high voltage to the catenary feeder substations. The transformers reduce the voltage to a suitable level before feeding it to the railway catenary conductors used by locomotives. Different railway electrification systems demand different kinds of transformers.



For this project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India is delivering transformers split between the 6,531 kilo-volt- ampere (kVA) for CLW's goods locomotive engines and the 7,775 kVA for passenger. These transformers feed power to essential train functions (e.g. traction, lighting, heating and ventilation, brakes, signaling and communication). They are a critical link in the traction chain, driving train performance and operator services.



About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India operates under the legal entity name ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) as POWERINDIA, Scrip code 543187.





