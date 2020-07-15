Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 16:14 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, July 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) announced today that it has kicked off the "Hitachi Origin Story" website, which describes the path of Hitachi's journey over the past 110 years. The site offers an easy-to-understand summary of the activities that Hitachi has undertaken since the company was founded in 1910, aimed at resolving social issues in each era, through collaborative creation with people throughout the world while carrying on the mission put forward by Founding President Namihei Odaira: Contributing to society through the development of superior, original technology and products.



"Hitachi Origin Story" website



As laid out in the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, Hitachi's current goal is to increase social, environmental, and economic value for customers through the Social Innovation Business. Through this Hitachi Origin Story, employees throughout the world will have the opportunity to learn about the past, think about the future, and contribute to society.



Hitachi Origin Story



Hitachi was founded in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, in 1910, when it manufactured its first 5hp induction motor. For 110 years since then, it has continued to resolve the problems facing society; in other words, creating and providing "Social Value." Founding President Namihei Odaira's aspiration to "Contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products" has become Hitachi's mission. In this way, Hitachi founding spirit of Harmony, Sincerity, and Pioneering Spirit(1) - which were given form through the many struggles faced by the company's early leaders as they strived to make President Odaira's aspiration a reality - are carried on even to this day.



Hitachi is promoting new activities aimed at introducing the company's origins, including its mission and founding spirit, and its journey not only to Hitachi Group employees, but to customers, partners, and other stakeholders throughout the world, while at the same time creating opportunities to think about the form that society will take in the future. One of these activities involves preparing for the opening of "Hitachi Origin Park (tentative name)(2)," which will comprise exhibits of historical artifacts along with other facilities (scheduled to open in the first half of FY2021).



Another example of the above activities is the "Hitachi Origin Story," a website that was established to enhance and strengthen Hitachi's digital contents, and to introduce the company's journey. The website offers both videos and readable contents in electronic book format (in both Japanese and English) illustrating events selected from Hitachi's 110-year history that embody Hitachi's mission and founding spirit. In addition, by transmitting contents via social media, it will deliver key messages to a wide range of stakeholders, and will create opportunities for employees throughout the world to re-examine that mission and founding spirit, and how they can provide social value through their own work.



Today, before the anniversary of Hitachi's founding on July 16, the website will issue its "first editions," presenting contents that focus on three main themes: "Ambition of Hitachi Founder, Namihei Odaira," which will describe the era and the society in which President Odaira was raised, and the aspirations that he held when he founded Hitachi; "Birth of Hitachi," which will describe the period from the company's founding to its incorporation of a company; and "Supporting Society with Computer Technology," which will describe Hitachi's activities targeting the computer business, a field that has become an essential element of modern society. A total of eight editions will be published periodically heading into FY2021.



As it carries on the basic philosophy and founding spirit described above, Hitachi's goal is to improve social, environmental, and economic value for customers around the world through the Social Innovation Business, and to contribute to achieving a sustainable society. With the continued expansion of its overseas business, Hitachi's stakeholders - including customers, partners, and employees - are becoming increasingly diverse. The "Hitachi Origin Story" website and "Hitachi Origin Park" will allow these diverse stakeholders to experience Hitachi's starting point, and will enable Hitachi, along with its global partners, to contribute to resolving social issues and improving Quality of Life for people everywhere.



(1) Hitachi Founding Spirit

Harmony: The willingness to respect the opinions of others and discuss matters in a manner that is thorough and frank, but fair and impartial, and once a conclusion has been reached, to cooperate and work together to achieve a common goal.

Sincerity: To act with a sense of ownership and honesty at all times and never pass the buck. The spirit to meet society's expectations and generate credibility for Hitachi.

Pioneering Spirit: To work creatively, using novel approaches to enter new areas. To always act as a pioneer within our areas of expertise and to have the passion to pursue higher goals beyond our capabilities.

(2) News Release: "'Hitachi Origin Park (tentative name)' to open in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Pref., in 2021" (July 3, 2019)



"Hitachi Origin Story": Features and Contents (including future contents)

- In addition to Hitachi's history, the website will introduce the aspirations of past developers and leaders to enrich the lives of people everywhere, in the backdrop of their respective eras.

- The website will offer a "Trail Map" that will enable readers to virtually visit key locations related to Hitachi's founding and journey.

- The website will offer a digital re-creation of the Odaira Memorial Museum, which is scheduled to close in the first half of FY2021. The Museum's exhibits will be preserved permanently in video format.





About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and the number of employees was approximately 301,000 worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase social, environmental and economic values of its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.



