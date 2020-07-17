Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 17, 2020
Friday, 17 July 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Cariflex PTE. Ltd.
Cariflex to Double its Polyisoprene Latex Capacity at the Paulinia Facility in Brazil
- Cariflex Board of Directors approved the approximate $50 million capital project in April 2020
- The new plant is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Cariflex PTE. Ltd. (Cariflex) today announced that it will be constructing a new large-scale polyisoprene latex plant at its Paulinia, Brazil, facility to meet the strong market demand from its medical and consumer product customers.




"Cariflex is excited to be making a sizeable investment in the growth of the polyisoprene latex business. Cariflex polyisoprene latex is a unique synthetic alternative to natural rubber latex for dipped goods and various specialty products. With the current strong demand for medical protective equipment such as surgical gloves, we recognize our customers' needs to have more material available," said Philippe Henderson, Cariflex Sales & Marketing leader.

With Cariflex's increased production capacity and unmatched global service network, its customers can be assured of secure supplies anywhere in the world. Following the addition of this polyisoprene latex unit, the new resulting capacity in Paulinia, Brazil, combined with the existing capacity in Himeji, Japan, will strengthen Cariflex's position as the global leader of polyisoprene latex with unmatched quality and supply diversity. Customers will benefit from Cariflex IR0401 latex volumes sourced from four distinct production lines.

The addition of this new production line is replicating the technology of the current fully utilized unit and will double the polyisoprene latex capacity of the site.

Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd named Prakash Kolluri as Chief Executive Officer of Cariflex Pte Ltd, for the global business. Sean Kim, Chief Executive Officer for Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd, said, "We are delighted to have appointed Mr. Prakash Kolluri who is a huge asset to the company. We are confident Prakash will move Cariflex Pte Ltd forward and bring a wealth of experience which will be extremely valuable in driving our future growth globally."

"Our strategic decision of capacity expansion, in support of organic growth, separates us from competition. Our industry-leading polyisoprene latex capacity acts as a catalyst for our valued customer base to make inroads in new geographies. Cariflex is strategically positioned and has a bright future serving medical and other high-value markets," Prakash Kolluri, Chief Executive Officer mentioned.

ABOUT Cariflex

Cariflex is a global leader of isoprene rubber latex ("IR Latex") and isoprene rubber ("IR") for medical end markets and other high-value markets with strong growth drivers. Cariflex produces high value-added synthetic rubbers and latexes used for medical materials such as surgical gloves and rubber stoppers and seals for drug delivery devices. Cariflex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd.

For Press Inquiries
Sang-woo Ryu, Cariflex: [email protected]
Eric Byun, KorCom Porter Novelli (Daelim Industrial's PR agency): [email protected]


July 17, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Increase Production
Sectors: HealthCare, Const/Eng
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu to Launch New Company "Fujitsu Japan Ltd."  
July 17, 2020 14:22 HKT/SGT
Cariflex to Double its Polyisoprene Latex Capacity at the Paulinia Facility in Brazil  
July 17, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
TraceSafe Appoints Marcin Samiec as Chief Privacy Officer  
July 17, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
NEC-led Team to Provide Hawaii's Airports with Passenger Screening Technology  
July 17, 2020 08:35 HKT/SGT
Edvantage Group (0382. HK) Announced its Business Update for the First Three Quarters ended 31 May 2020  
July 16, 2020 18:20 HKT/SGT
Fund Initiated by The Shanghai Municipal Government Invests in Activation  
July 16, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Infomina Sdn Bhd Triumphs as 'Best New Partner' in Software AG APJ Partner Awards  
July 16, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the All-New Crossover XPANDER CROSS in Vietnam  
July 16, 2020 09:52 HKT/SGT
NEC Provides Secure Document Management and Sharing Service "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform" in China  
July 16, 2020 09:34 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Game-changing EV Charging System for Large-scale e-Mobility  
July 15, 2020 19:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       