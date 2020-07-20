Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 20, 2020
Monday, 20 July 2020, 17:11 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens the 2020 Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students

TOKYO, July 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today opened the 2020 Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students, which will be available until December 10, 2020. This service has been offered to children for 28 years since 1993 and answers various questions related to the automobile industry via a toll-free number, website, and by post.


Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students


MMC is the only automobile company in Japan to offer such an educational service for elementary school students as well as their teachers and has received approx. 3,600 inquiries in total since the service began.

The questions cover a broad range of topics, including car manufacturing, how cars work and various activities in the factories--for example, a question about how much percentage cars can be recycled(1), and what kind of environmental initiatives MMC is taking for the future(2)--such environmental issues attract more interest in recent years. School teachers also use the service for their class preparation or call with their students during actual classes. As a part of the service, MMC mails a summary sheet in which the received question via a call and its answer are written.

(1) MMC responded that approximately 99 % of end-of-life cars are recyclable.
(2) MMC responded that its initiatives include saving natural resources, protecting the ozone layer, avoiding air pollution, and global warming, as well as protecting the environment around its factories.

MMC also provides a brochure to be used for studying and a website that contains useful information about cars (available only in Japanese).

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i MiEV the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in the fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for the fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.


July 20, 2020 17:11 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

