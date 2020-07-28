Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tuesday, 28 July 2020
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Large-Scale Investment in Mizushima Plant to Manufacture New Electric Kei-cars

TOKYO, July 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that it will invest for production of new electric Kei-cars at Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki city, Okayama Prefecture starting from August 2020. This investment will be approximately JPY 8 billion.

MMC is considering of developing the new electric Kei-car jointly with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan), an Alliance partner, and the vehicle is planned to be manufactured at Mizushima Plant. The investment will be made in:

1. The establishment of assembly and inspection equipment for the drive battery, which will be newly adopted,
2. The expansion of stamping, welding and painting assembly facilities following a shift to in-house production of drive battery cases, and
3. The line expansion for manufacturing EV platforms.

Leveraging the grants from Okayama Prefecture, MMC is going to establish production capabilities by this investment, which will be partly borne by Nissan.

MMC continues its efforts in promoting electric vehicles collaborating with municipalities in Okayama Prefecture and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV--the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013--a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.


