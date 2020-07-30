Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Duolink, Inc.
Audio StartUp Duolink Go Debuts Flagship SpeakerBuds

LOS ANGELES, CA., July 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - LA-based audio startup Duolink Go is debuting its flagship SpeakerBuds three-in-one device, combining true wireless earbuds and a two-part charging case with in-built speakers, now on pre-launch via Kickstarter.


"We have spent years designing the best audio products and music experience for the consumer, and our first project, Duolink SpeakerBuds, is a complete reinvention of the music player," says Victor Liu, Duolink Go Founder.


Since its launch in 2018, Duolink has invested $3 million in developing SpeakerBuds and other innovative audio hardware, using top-notch acoustical engineering, so this party in your pocket device fulfills every listening need.

Designed to transfer music in seconds, with no audio drop, Duolink SpeakerBuds offer high-quality sound on both sides of a room (to 16 feet). Fully charged after only 2 hours, SpeakerBuds run for up to 6 hours, and with the speaker acting as a power bank they enjoy up to 2x longer battery life than similar products. Users can even charge while still playing music by slotting the earbuds into the speaker.

Victor Liu, founder of Duolink Go, explains the company's ambition to offer the future of music for every lifestyle and create a new category within the audio hardware market:

"Duolink SpeakerBuds is only the start to our long-term adventure, where we foresee the day when people worldwide will be enjoying devices which enable music to be adapted to suit any lifestyle. Duolink SpeakerBuds is a key part of a music revolution where we can place parties in our pockets and hear personal concerts with a snap."

"Duolink SpeakerBuds is only the start to our long-term adventure, where we foresee the day when people worldwide will be enjoying devices which enable music to be adapted to suit any lifestyle. Duolink SpeakerBuds is a key part of a music revolution where we can place parties in our pockets and hear personal concerts with a snap."

Duolink SpeakerBuds will be available from July 30th for $149, but are now on Kickstarter for $79 pre-launch https://bit.ly/2CxKYyC.

Learn more about Duolink Go at https://bit.ly/2CUkKXc.

About Duolink Go
Assembled in 2018 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Duolink Go designs adaptable audio devices for all the music lovers. At Duolink Go, we are a diverse team of professionals whose passion for music runs through our veins. As a team, we stand in unity to bring the joy of music to the world through constant innovation. Visit Duolink Go at https://duolinkgo.com.

Media Contact
Vanessa Liu
[email protected]

Source: Duolink Go


July 30, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
