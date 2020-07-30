Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 14:54 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2020 and First Half of Calendar Year 2020

TOKYO, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - June 2020 Summary

Domestic Production
- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 45.4% year-on-year

Overseas Production
- Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 45.4% year-on-year

Total Production
- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September 2019; 45.4% year-on-year

Domestic Sales
- Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 63.2% year-on-year

Exports
- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 32.9% year-on-year

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production
- Asia (24,089 units; 45.4% year-on-year)

Exports
- Asia (326 units; 19.4% year-on-year)
- North America (2,475 units; 38.5% year-on-year)
- Europe (2,486 units; 15.5% year-on-year)

Summary: First half of calendar year 2020 (January - June 2020)

Domestic Production

First half of calendar year 2020
- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 68.3% year-on-year

Overseas Production

First half of calendar year 2020
- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 62.3% year-on-year

Total Production

First half of calendar year 2020
- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 65.1% year-on-year

Domestic Sales

First half of calendar year 2020
- Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2016; 64.8% year-on-year

Exports

First half of calendar year 2020
- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 65.3% year-on-year

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production
- Asia (221,888 units; 62.3% year-on-year)

Exports
- Asia (3,335 units; 44.7% year-on-year)
- North America (36,136 units; 72.6% year-on-year)
- Europe ( 41,910 units; 56.4% year-on-year)

For the full press release, visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsrelease/2020/detail1282.html.


About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

July 30, 2020 14:54 HKT/SGT
