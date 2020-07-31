Friday, 31 July 2020, 12:28 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 31, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor" or the "Company", stock code: 1347.HK), a global, leading specialty pure-play foundry, announced that it will fully cooperate with IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) product customers to shape the IGBT ecosystem. So far, the IGBT chips with market competitiveness manufactured by the Company have been rapidly introduced into the markets of new energy vehicles, wind power generation, white smart home appliances, etc., further enriching the IGBT product line and offering a new business growth opportunity to the Company.



IGBT is the core device of energy conversion and transmission, known as "CPU of Power Electronics Industry". As the concepts of Internet of Things (IoT) and low carbon are becoming increasingly popular, the demand for green energy and smart, variable frequency home appliances has become unstoppable and will continue to spur the rapid growth of IGBT market.



As the world's first 8-inch foundry to provide technology for volume production of Field Stop (FS) IGBT, Hua Hong Semiconductor has profound experience in IGBT manufacturing, and has already reached the world-leading level in terms of turn-on voltage drop, turn-off loss, work safety zone and reliability. The Company has the advanced full set of IGBT thin wafer BGBM (Backside Grinding / Backside Metallization) processing technology. Hua Hong Semiconductor offers a wide range of mass-produced IGBTs, with voltages ranging from 600V to 1,700V and currents ranging from 10A to 400A, and has expanded its product portfolio from consumer products to industrial/commercial uses, new energy vehicles, etc. In addition to efforts towards higher power density and lower power loss required for high-voltage power devices, the Company is developing intelligent IGBT technology with on-chip sensors and highly reliable IGBT technology with a new thermal dissipation feature to better serve the growing demand for IGBT products in the global market.



Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Mr. Fan Heng remarked, "Hua Hong Semiconductor has the first 12-inch foundry devoted to power discrete semiconductors in the Chinese mainland and relies on the "8-inch +12-inch" strategy to offer a wider range of differentiated technologies and more adequate capacity. In recent years, the Company has been aiming at medium- and high-end markets and emerging fields to fully develop IGBT business, and has continuously engaged first-class IGBT product companies at home and abroad to cover application fields such as industry, automotive electronics and white goods, so as to secure its leading position in IGBT foundry. As its IGBT technology R&D is progressing well at 12-inch production line, the Company is expected to provide more competitive IGBT foundry solutions for global customers in the future."



About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor", stock code: 1347.HK) (the "Company") is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatile memory ("eNVM"), power discrete, analog & power management, and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, an enterprise group whose main business is IC manufacturing, with advanced "8+12" production line technology.



The Company presently operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2, and HH Fab3) in Jinqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 8-inch wafer capacity of approximately 180,000 wafers. The Company also operates a 12-inch wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab7) with the planned monthly capacity of forty thousand 12-inch wafers in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. Formal incorporation of and start of operations at HH Fab7 were achieved in 2019. In the Chinese mainland, it has become a leading 12-inch semiconductor production line devoted to specialty processes and is the first 12-inch foundry devoted to power discrete semiconductors.



For more information, please visit: www.huahonggrace.com









