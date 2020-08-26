Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Joins Effort to Protect Power Utilities from Cyber Threats Global leader and pioneer in power technologies will share cybersecurity information with utilities through the Fortress' Asset to Vendor Network

Washington, Aug 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids is joining with Fortress Information Security (Fortress) as a participant in its Asset to Vendor Network (A2V), which will enable the company to quickly and seamlessly share information about its cybersecurity preparedness with United States and Canada-based power utilities. Leading companies such as American Electric Power (AEP) and Southern Company (Southern) are already participants in the A2V Network.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is leveraging its world-class power systems capabilities together with advanced digital technologies from Hitachi and its proven track record of innovation to build on its position as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. The company plays a critical role as a supplier of grid infrastructure, operations and control systems for power utilities throughout the U.S., helping to ensure the delivery of reliable energy to millions of consumers. Power grid operators in the U.S. and Canada rely on Hitachi ABB Power Grids to deliver solutions capable of withstanding cyber threats from multiple threat actors.



Through its collaboration with Fortress, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will share responses to cybersecurity assessment requests from the company with members of the A2V Network, such as AEP and Southern. This will help to simplify the process of information gathering and confirmation of compliance with key cybersecurity standards and protocols.



David Goddard, Head of Digital at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, said, "Utilities are required to conduct cybersecurity assessments of many of their vendors to remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. By sharing information through the Asset to Vendor Network, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is simplifying the process for utilities and reducing the amount of effort and cost involved in completing multiple, similar assessments. This in turn frees up resources for all concerned, enabling them to focus on their core businesses, maintaining strong, reliable and resilient grids."



"Hitachi ABB Power Grids is making a huge statement that transparency and trust is core to their business," said Alex Santos, CEO and co-founder of Fortress. "This action will make the grid safer. Because of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' participation, utility companies will be better positioned to take fast action to protect their customers and physical assets from cyber threats."



Hitachi ABB Power Grids' David Goddard added, "We are delighted to be among the first companies to participate in this industry-wide effort to provide utilities with a simpler way to access the information they need to meet their security and compliance obligations. We look forward to working with Fortress and its utility partners to make A2V a success."



With information from multiple vendors in a single location, A2V member utilities can access standardized assessments that will lower their risk and expedite their compliance with Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). A2V is also helping utilities comply with The White House's new Executive Order 13920 on the acquisition and installation of bulk power system (BPS) equipment sourced from foreign adversaries.



About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com



Hitachi ABB Power Grids' North American headquarters are in Raleigh, North Carolina.



About the Asset to Vendor Network and Fortress Information Security



The Asset to Vendor Network is a collaborative network of utilities that share cybersecurity information to secure the North American power grid. Fortress Information Security, based in Orlando, FL, specializes in securing the supply chain and industrial assets of North American critical infrastructure.





