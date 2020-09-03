Thursday, 3 September 2020, 15:34 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Wins Projects to Build Substations for Three New Wind Farms in Poland Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been awarded projects by EDF Renewables to build four substations to connect three new windfarms near Ustka, Parnowo and Gorzyc - propelling further investment in Poland's green energy sector.

WARSAW, POLAND, Sept 3, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been awarded projects by French company, EDF Renewables, a global leader in renewable energy, to deliver three 110/20 kV power substations for three new wind power plants that it is building in Northern and Western Poland. The plants are near Ustka (28 MW), Parnowo (15 MW) and Gorzyca (24 MW). In addition to the three substations, which are key ele- ments of the windfarms, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will also deliver a 110kV substation in Parnowo, which will be used by the distribution system operator.



"What is important is that we have managed to optimize the original project in order to reduce the cost of its implementation, while maintaining high functionality," said Hubert Krukowski, Marketing and Sales Manager and Vice President of the Management Board of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Poland.



Hubert added, "These are the next in a series of projects that we are implementing in Poland for the EDF Group - our systems and apparatus have been working well for several years in another windfarm built by EDF. The customer can be confident that they have appointed an experienced contractor that understands their needs."



The 110/20 kV power substation are the 'brain' of windfarms and are used to off-take and transform generated energy into the grid level. The substations will be equipped with Hitachi ABB Power Grids' high voltage equipment, including high voltage circuit breakers, current and voltage instrument transformers and surge arresters.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is the leader in power substation solutions, delivering a broad portfolio of power substation projects for windfarms. In recent years the business has completed a number of projects within Poland's wind energy sector. In June 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids became a Supporting Member of the Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society, contributing to the acceleration of the nation-wide debate on the development of the country's offshore wind energy sector.



EDF Renewables have commissioned the three new investments for 2021.



About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economics. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com





Sept 3, 2020 15:34 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Alt. Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

