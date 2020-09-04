Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 4, 2020
Friday, 4 September 2020, 10:20 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Launch of New Hydrogen Utilization Council in Kobe/Kansai Area

TOKYO, Sept 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Today, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a major wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Japanese various industries and energy companies(1) involved in hydrogen projects launched a new council named "Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council" (hereinafter, "Council") with the goal of developing hydrogen utilization methods and establishing a hydrogen supply chain in the Kobe/Kansai area.

Mitsubishi Power has contributed to easing the burden on the global environment through its development of large-scale gas turbines fueled by hydrogen and participation in projects to convert existing gas turbine combined cycle power plants overseas to hydrogen-fueled systems. Moving forward, through its activities with the new Council, the company will continue promoting the shift to a carbon-free, hydrogen-powered society by 2030. In doing so, Mitsubishi Power enables decarbonization and is helping solve issues critical to global society, thus creating an energy future that is good for both people and the planet.

(1) The companies currently involved are: Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., ENEOS Corporation, Iwatani Corporation (Lead), The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Marubeni Corporation (Lead), Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Obayashi Corporation, and Shell Japan Limited


About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com

Sept 4, 2020 10:20 HKT/SGT
