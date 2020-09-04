Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Friday, 4 September 2020, 11:25 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems--A New Company for Electric Vehicle Motor Business Established in USA

TOKYO, Sept 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Electric motor Systems Ltd. newly established Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America, Inc. in Kentucky, USA, for the development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicle motors. The new company will utilize the existing office and manufacturing facilities in Berea City, owned by Hitachi Automotive Systems. Full production is expected to start in 2022 dependent on the effects of COVID 19.




The establishment of this new company will further strengthen Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems' business foundation in the expanding electric vehicle market and respond to the growing demand for electric vehicle motors in the USA.

About Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of motors for electric vehicles (EVs).


