  • Thursday, September 17, 2020
Thursday, 17 September 2020, 16:40 HKT/SGT
The sole supplier of solvents and additives in Tesla's new battery is Chinese company Shi Dashenghua

HONG KONG, Sept 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A Tesla battery expert said that a large amount of the solvent DMC dimethyl carbonate will be used in the electrolyte of the new battery produced by itself, and the addition ratio is as high as 70%, which is 6 times higher than before. At the same time, the new battery will use a variety of new electrolyte additives. The exclusive supplier of DMC and additives is a Chinese manufacturer named Shi Dashenghua.




