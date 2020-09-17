Thursday, 17 September 2020, 16:40 HKT/SGT Share: The sole supplier of solvents and additives in Tesla's new battery is Chinese company Shi Dashenghua

HONG KONG, Sept 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A Tesla battery expert said that a large amount of the solvent DMC dimethyl carbonate will be used in the electrolyte of the new battery produced by itself, and the addition ratio is as high as 70%, which is 6 times higher than before. At the same time, the new battery will use a variety of new electrolyte additives. The exclusive supplier of DMC and additives is a Chinese manufacturer named Shi Dashenghua.









Sept 17, 2020 16:40 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Chemicals, Energy, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

