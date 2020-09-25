Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 25, 2020
Friday, 25 September 2020, 13:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Rolls Out the OUTLANDER PHEV in Puerto Rico

TOKYO, Sept 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) continues its plug-in hybrid initiative by launching the OUTLANDER PHEV in Puerto Rico. The electrified model offers a mobility alternative that is less harmful to the environment and answers to the growing needs of consumers in Puerto Rico who seek to be at the forefront of new technologies and energy savings.




"The OUTLANDER PHEV suggests new lifestyle for customers in Puerto Rico," said John Signoriello, executive officer, responsible for global marketing and sales, MMC. "It is not only environmentally friendly but can also serve as an electric power supply both in everyday life and during emergencies. We believe that the introduction of the OUTLANDER PHEV will contribute to community resilience in the time of need."

Bringing together MMC's heritage of electro-mobility, 4WD expertise and all-wheel control technology, the OUTLANDER PHEV is the company's flagship model. It can be driven in all-electric mode for everyday driving, while on long journeys the car can be powered by a gasoline engine as a hybrid. In addition to offering energy efficiency and smooth driving experience, the OUTLANDER PHEV can supply up to 1,500 watts of power from the traction battery through two on-board outlets(1) to power appliances during outdoor leisure or power outage.

The OUTLANDER PHEV is the world's best-selling PHEV(2) and has been Europe's best-selling PHEV for five consecutive years (2015-2019)(3). Since making its debut in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV, it has been rolled out to more than 60 countries across the world, with total sales volume reaching more than 260,000 units as of August 2020.

(1) North American specification
(2) Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2013 to March 2020
(3) Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2015 to December 2019


About Mitsubishi Motors

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Sept 25, 2020 13:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Sept 18, 2020 11:09 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Redesigns New ECLIPSE CROSS, Also Offered with Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain
Sept 7, 2020 12:51 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS: OUTLANDER PHEV Expands Presence in the Philippines
Aug 31, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens New Headquarter Showroom "MI-Playground" on September 1, 2020
Aug 28, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2020
Aug 26, 2020 09:32 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Concludes Disaster Cooperation Agreement with Konan City in Shiga
Aug 25, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Licenses Hybrid Technology Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation
Aug 7, 2020 08:03 HKT/SGT
Leveraging EV/PHEV as Resources for Virtual Power Plants Commencement of Trial Operation of V2G Business Demonstration Facilities
July 30, 2020 14:54 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2020 and First Half of Calendar Year 2020
July 28, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Large-Scale Investment in Mizushima Plant to Manufacture New Electric Kei-cars
July 28, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Its Mid-Term Business Plan, Small but Beautiful, to Achieve Cost Rationalization and Profitability Enhancement for Sustainable Growth
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       