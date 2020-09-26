Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, September 26, 2020
Saturday, 26 September 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Nordic Oil
Nordic Cosmetics Launches Chinese Flagship CBD Store on Tmall
- China's first consumer CBD store set to open on Alibaba's Tmall

MUNICH, Sept 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Nordic Cosmetics GmbH ("Nordic Cosmetics"), a subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the top-selling European CBD product manufacturer, and Asia Horizon Group Inc. ("Asia Horizon"), a trailblazer in China's emerging CBD industry, are pleased to announce the launch of Nordic Cosmetics' flagship e-commerce store on Tmall, the business-to-consumer online retail platform operated by Alibaba Group. This store is the first CBD flagship store approved on the invite-only Tmall platform.

The launch aims to bring the numerous benefits of CBD skincare products to the 1.4 billion Chinese consumers who have not had access to premium CBD skincare products until now. The e-commerce store will offer a selection of Nordic Cosmetics' premium CBD skincare products directly to Chinese consumers. Products include a face serum, day and night creams, anti-aging cream, moisturizer, and body butter, all produced to industry-leading standards thanks to Nordic's extensive experience in CBD. Nordic Cosmetics aims to help consumers feel good in their own skin, using high-quality ingredients and carefully tested formulas to bring premium skincare products to consumers.

Nordic Cosmetics CEO Dannie Hansen said about the launch: "We are excited to partner with Asia Horizon to distribute our Nordic Cosmetics products in China. Just as we have seen such positive responses to our skincare products in Europe, we expect Chinese consumers to similarly be delighted by our unique, innovative skincare offerings across popular categories."

Asia Horizon CEO Brian Sheng added: "China is the world's largest skincare market, representing nearly 20 per cent of worldwide skincare purchases. Through our collaboration with Nordic, we are building the foundation of what we expect will be a tremendous demand for CBD consumer products in China."

About Nordic Cosmetics
Nordic Cosmetics is the cosmetics-focused subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the market leader in Europe's CBD market with more than 250,000 customers of its wide range of CBD products including oils, topicals, concentrates, e-liquids, and pet products. As one of the most innovative, pioneering and experienced CBD brands in Europe, Nordic offers an extensive range of products and continuously pushes the barriers of CBD usage. For more information please visit: www.nordicoil.com

About Asia Horizon
Asia Horizon is building Asia's first global cannabinoid licensed producer as the first and only US company to secure a license from the Chinese government to process CBD from hemp in China. The company is developing a large-scale, low-cost EU-GMP-compliant production facility to supply cannabinoids to a growing global market, and providing early-mover entrance to the nascent domestic Chinese market for cannabinoid products. For more information please visit: www.asiahorizongroup.com

