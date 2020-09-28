Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 28, 2020
Monday, 28 September 2020, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Zijin Mining's Announcement in relation to the Environmental, Social and Governance Framework and Formulation of 8 Policy Statements

HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In order to further enhance the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (hereinafter, the "Company", stock code on Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601899; stock code on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: 2899) and promote the Company's sustainable development, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to establish a top-down ESG framework led by the Board and practise the concept of corporate social responsibility through enhancing its management.

In order to strengthen the Board's management over ESG-related matters, the responsibilities of the Strategic Committee of the Board will include the duties of managing ESG-related matters.

An ESG Management Committee is established at the Company's level for execution and is mainly tasked with studying, formulating and executing ESG work targets and strategies, reviewing major ESG-related trends, and evaluating the relevant risks and opportunities, etc.

A number of work teams, comprising the heads of various departments with functions associated with corporate social responsibility, will be established under the ESG Management Committee. These work teams will jointly be responsible for executing the relevant policies and targets.

The Board considered and approved 8 ESG policy statements, namely Policy Statement on Protection of the Ecological Environment, Policy Statement on Human Resources Management, Policy Statement on Management of Health and Safety, Policy Statement on Business Ethics Management, Policy Statement on Supplier Management, Policy Statement on Whistleblowing Management, Policy Statement on Water Resources Management and Policy Statement on Security and Protection of Human Rights.

Please refer to the Company's announcements disclosed on Shanghai Stock Exchange website ( http://www.sse.com.cn/ ), HKEXnews website ( http://www.hkexnews.hk ) and the Company's website ( http://www.zjky.cn/ ) for detailed version of the abovementioned policies.




Sept 28, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Metals/Mining, Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Zijin Mining's Announcement in relation to the Environmental, Social and Governance Framework and Formulation of 8 Policy Statements  
Sept 28, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
CMEE 2020 Promotes Development and Cooperation in Marine Economy  
Sept 27, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Nordic Cosmetics Launches Chinese Flagship CBD Store on Tmall  
Sept 26, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Oil Price: Ahmed Maiteeq is in Turkey on a working visit after the signing of an agreement that unblocked Libyan oil  
Sept 26, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
SOCAR as a Main Pillar of Azerbaijani Statehood  
Sept 26, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Mobile Wallet App Significantly Updated - Now Supporting ADA Staking  
Sept 25, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Expands Promotion of Proprietary Boiler Smart Inspection Service Package for Managing Power Generation Facilities  
Sept 25, 2020 15:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Begins Testing of 5G Powered Industrial IoT Solutions at its Silicon Valley Research Center in California, USA  
Sept 25, 2020 14:44 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Rolls Out the OUTLANDER PHEV in Puerto Rico  
Sept 25, 2020 13:29 HKT/SGT
NEC Face Recognition Engine Provides Highly Accurate Results Even When Face Masks are Worn  
Sept 25, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia 2020
29  September -  1   October
Virtual
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       