Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 09:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Technoglobal Inc.
Technoglobal Introduces AutoBio Inc. as Strategic Advisor Well Prepared for Listing in Hong Kong
Provides Ample Financial Resources to Support Business Expansion
Reinforces the Group's Market Leadership

HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Technoglobal Inc. ("Technoglobal" or the "Group"), a leading provider of fingerprint authentication technologies, is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into an agreement with AutoBio Inc. ("AutoBio"). The specialist in AI biomedical robotic systems will provide JPY2 billion which will assist the Group in implementing its plan to list on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.


Mr Taketoshi Kashiwabara, President & CEO of Technoglobal


With more than two decades of excellence in AI biometric authentication technology, Technoglobal remains steadfastly committed to achieving its mission of 'supporting strong security' by providing an advanced AI biometric authentication system that enables companies and organisations to have strong security while conducting different tasks. In view of the increasing demand for AI biometric authentication systems, the Group develops and offers a comprehensive range of products that recognises and distinguishes personal characteristics, such as veins, palm, fingerprint, face, etc. Such products are also a reflection of the Group's response to the diversification of online applications and digitalisation of various services.

Incorporated in Japan, AutoBio is a medical system service provider that aims to provide state-of-the-art medical AI robotic systems which enable dexterous mechanical hands to perform accurate biomedical tasks as well as AI diagnostic imaging capabilities.

Mr Taketoshi Kashiwabara, President & CEO of Technoglobal, said: "The demand for AI biometric authentication systems has been growing rapidly in recent years. We believe that now is the best time for Technoglobal to expand its presence across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Having an integrated network of institutions and markets, Hong Kong is well recognised as one of the world's premier international financial centre. By leveraging this capital market and with the financial support from AutoBio, including its expertise in AI robotic systems, we are confident that getting listed in Hong Kong will accelerate the Group's expansion plan in the biometric authentication industry as well as enable us to reap operational synergies with AutoBio. The Group's aim is to develop more innovative AI biometric authentication systems that will ultimately lead to the advancement of society as a whole."

About Technoglobal Inc.
Technoglobal Inc. is a fingerprint authentication provider based in Tokyo, Japan. The company commenced operation in 1995. Renowned for its sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and sales of fingerprint-related systems as well as development and consultation on authentication systems, the company continues to receive praise for its integrity and commitment to fingerprint authentication development. For further details, please visit http://www.technoglobal.co.jp



Sept 29, 2020 09:40 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics, Daily Finance, Enterprise IT, Security
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DENSO's NaviBridge, a Smartphone Application Designed to Send Searched Locations from Phones to Car Navigation Systems, Compatible with Over 1,000 GPS  
Sept 29, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2020  
Sept 29, 2020 16:07 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales in August Recover to Approximately 90% Year-on-Year Sales Recovering at a Faster Pace than Expected  
Sept 29, 2020 13:36 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Acquires Pioneer Solutions LLC and Strengthens Energy Portfolio Management  
Sept 29, 2020 11:24 HKT/SGT
The future of Azerbaijan is closely linked to SOCAR Corporation  
Sept 29, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
2,000 Industry Leaders Gather Online to Transform the Future of Payments, E-commerce, Retail, Fintech, and Identity in the Philippines  
Sept 29, 2020 09:49 HKT/SGT
Technoglobal Introduces AutoBio Inc. as Strategic Advisor Well Prepared for Listing in Hong Kong  
Sept 29, 2020 09:40 HKT/SGT
China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited Announces Details of Proposed Main Board listing on SEHK  
Sept 29, 2020 09:20 HKT/SGT
Rykadan Capital Proposes Stock Buy-back of Up to 102,000,000 Shares at Offer Price of HK$0.68 Per Share, Equivalent to 51.11% Premium over the Closing Price on the Last Trading Day  
Sept 29, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Construction Machinery Industry Displays Vibrant Growth in Mainland China, Precision Tsugami Achieves nearly 140% Growth in Construction Machinery-Related Orders  
Sept 28, 2020 19:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia 2020
29  September -  1   October
Virtual
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Online
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       