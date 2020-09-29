Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 11:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Acquires Pioneer Solutions LLC and Strengthens Energy Portfolio Management
Acquisition will expand Energy Market Operations offering and empower energy market participants with leading digital capabilities to navigate the evolving regulatory environment and renewable energy goals.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Pioneer Solutions LLC, a provider of industry-leading front-to-back-office Commodities/Energy Trading and Risk Management (C/ETRM) solutions, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. This expansion will give the business the most comprehensive offering in the market. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pioneer Solutions LLC has been recognized as an industry leader, being named in the top five of Energy Risk's Software Survey & Rankings for the past seven years. The company was also ranked as the best cloud-based C/ETRM and as the number one in customer service and support by Energy CIO Insights for 2019.

Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids, said, "The addition of Pioneer Solutions LLC, an industry-recognized leader in Commodities/Energy Trading and Risk Management, will position us as the partner of choice for customers looking to support a sustainable energy future while managing market risks."

As a result of this agreement, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will expand its existing Energy Portfolio Management offering to create new value for energy market participants who trade, hedge risk, and track emission and renewable energy credits for electricity and other commodities.

Massimo Danieli, managing director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' grid automation business unit, said, "C/ETRM systems continue to be critical tools for global energy merchants and traders in western markets, and will be of increasing importance in Asian markets, especially Japan, China and many other rapidly developing economies." He continued, "This comprehensive solution will help them to more effectively address the rapidly changing commodity markets around the world."

Uday Baral, president, Pioneer Solutions LLC, said, "We are excited to become a part of global technology leader, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. This acquisition positions Pioneer Solutions LLC to continue to provide our uncompromised level of service to our existing customers and expand our reach into new regions and segments."

The foundation for Pioneer Solutions' software is its Financial and Regulatory Risk Management (FARRMS) technology platform that offers customers increased flexibility, lower cost of ownership and faster time-to-value. Based on leading digital architecture, FARRMS forms a complete C/ETRM solution that can be deployed both on-premises at the customer site, or hosted in the cloud and delivered over the internet via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry, and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage, and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint, and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental, and economic values. It is committed to powering well for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com

About Pioneer Solutions

Pioneer Solutions is a global provider of C/ETRM, environmental management and financial and regulatory compliance solutions. Serving utilities and trading companies across the globe, Pioneer's Suite of flexible software applications deliver easy-to-use and integrated functionality for Trade Capture, Position Analysis, Portfolio Management, Risk Reporting and Settlement, thereby providing the insight and granularity to manage operations optimally. The pioneering and award-winning software offers a user-configurable environment and is designed for rapid deployment resulting in a lower total cost of ownership and enhanced customer satisfaction.


Sept 29, 2020 11:24 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Alt. Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Sept 28, 2020 08:18 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Energizes First Phase of Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kV UHVDC Transmission Link
Sept 25, 2020 14:44 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Begins Testing of 5G Powered Industrial IoT Solutions at its Silicon Valley Research Center in California, USA
Sept 24, 2020 12:30 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids to Invest Over $100 Million in Strategic Realignment of Global High-Voltage Switchgear Business
Sept 23, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2020 TOKYO ONLINE"
Sept 23, 2020 09:38 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Open and Scalable Ecosystem for Digitalization of Transformers
Sept 17, 2020 15:48 HKT/SGT
New Report from Hitachi ABB Power Grids Confirms North America's Sustainable Energy Future
Sept 16, 2020 18:17 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to End Business Operations on the UK Nuclear Power Stations Construction Project
Sept 15, 2020 17:39 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Expands Tropos Portfolio with Wireless Strategy for Industrial Communications
Sept 8, 2020 16:24 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Advanced Driver Assistance ECU and High-Definition Map Position Unit Adopted in Nissan's New Model "Skyline"
Sept 4, 2020 11:25 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems--A New Company for Electric Vehicle Motor Business Established in USA
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       