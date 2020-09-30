Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 16:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2020

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS releases its production, sales and export figures for August 2020.







Summary: August 2020



Domestic Production

- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 48.4% year-on-year



Overseas Production

- Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 45.5% year-on-year



Total Production

- Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September 2019; 46.7% year-on-year



Domestic Sales

- Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 54.7% year-on-year



Exports

- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 22.4% year-on-year



Supplemental Information



Overseas Production

- Asia (26,159 units: 45.2% year-on-year)



Exports

- Asia (609 units: 100.3% year-on-year)

- North America (0 units: -% year-on-year)

- Europe (2,303 units: 21.6% year-on-year)





About Mitsubishi Motors



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Sept 29, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

