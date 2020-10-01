Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 1, 2020
Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bitcoin Global
USDT Trading Arrives on Bitcoin Global

LONDON, Sept 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bitcoin Global continues its peer-to-peer trading platform. Following demand from customers, the company enables USDT support alongside Bitcoin. Tether's USDT is the most prominent stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry today.

Introducing USDT Trading on Bitcoin Global

Bitcoin Global users can now gain access to a second major crypto asset. Alongside Bitcoin, users will be able to trade Tether's USDT. The prominent stablecoin has a market cap of over $14 billion and continues to dominate the cryptocurrency trading landscape. Its overall trading volume is more than 50% of Bitcoin's, and nearly three times that of Ethereum.

Giving users more options to trade affirms the company's outlook on crypto assets. Bitcoin is the world's leading cryptocurrency, and USDT is the world's leading stablecoin by market cap and trading volume. Offering both assets to customers will elevate Bitcoin Global position in the peer-to-peer trading industry. It also increases the worldwide appeal of this platform.

A new Breed of Peer-to-peer Trading

Bitcoin Global differentiates itself from other platforms by not requiring users to verify their identity. Adding a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure is not beneficial when the platform in question never controls user funds. Connecting buyers and sellers is not the same as providing financial transactions.

Funds flowing through this platform are kept in escrow to protect both the buyer and seller. The funds will be unlocked once the seller confirms the recipient of the buyer's payment. During this procedure, there is no one who can access the funds, not even members of Bitcoin Global. Providing security and peace of mind are two aspects Bitcoin Global prides itself on.

Ongoing Developments to Drive Adoption

Introducing traders to USDT is the latest development for Bitcoin Global. This platform has seen many changes over the past few months, all of which are designed to make Bitcoin more accessible and appealing to users globally.

The introduction of price equations has been a game changer for the platform. This option ensures users looking to either buy or sell Bitcoin - and USDT starting next week - to actively maintain their advertisements. Price equations formulas will ensure the order price derives pricing information from different exchanges.

On the developer side of things, the recently launched API will automate advertisement management. The ever-changing value of Bitcoin warrants the use of different technologies to ensure one's advertisements will always remain competitive.

Last but not least, Bitcoin Global recently introduced support for Chinese and French translations of its platform. This brings the total number of supported languages to 4, as both English and Russian were already in place. More languages will be added in the future.

Media contact
Company: BITCOIN GLOBAL
Contact: Yurii Nesterov
E-Mail: [email protected]
Telephone: +447367568263
Website: https://bitcoin.global/


Sept 30, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
USDT Trading Arrives on Bitcoin Global  
Sept 30, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
Valarhash Introduces Mining Machine Hosting Service  
Sept 30, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
ECOSTP Secures Funding from Habitat for Humanity's Shelter Venture Fund to Improve Access to Sanitation Across India  
Sept 30, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO, Fujitsu and NEC Achieve World's First Carrier Aggregation Using 5G Frequency Bands on Multi-Vendor Radio Access Network  
Sept 30, 2020 15:25 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Seikagaku Enter into Agreement for the Marketing Alliance of SI-613, a Treatment of Osteoarthritis, in South Korea  
Sept 30, 2020 14:06 HKT/SGT
WeR1's Client SGX-Listed Sasseur REIT Wins Top IR Award For Second Consecutive Year  
Sept 30, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Signs Contract to Build a 1,400 MW Natural Gas-fired GTCC Power Plant in Thailand  
Sept 30, 2020 10:09 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Develops "TRuST" Precursor for CVD/ALD Processes; Using Liquid Ruthenium Precursor to Achieve World's Highest Vapor Pressures  
Sept 30, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China  
Sept 30, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
Aptorum Group Launches Infectious Disease Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Start-up, Announces Exclusive In-license from Singapore-based Accelerate Technologies to Co-Develop Molecular Based Rapid Pathogen Diagnostics Technology to Track Pathogenic Genome  
Sept 29, 2020 18:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ConnecTechAsia 2020
29  September -  1   October
Virtual
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Online
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       