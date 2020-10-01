Thursday, 1 October 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Holista CollTech Ltd Holista Signs Agreement with Costanzo's to Launch World's Lowest Glycaemic Index (GI) Clean Label Bread - 3-y deal for GI Lite™, low GI white bread for US, Canada & Mexico markets

- 165 tons for US$1.9m 1st year, 220 tons for US$2.5m, 2nd, 3rd each year

- The partners co-developed bread product, validation by University of Sydney

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Holista Colltech Limited (ASX: HCT, "Holista") and U.S. subsidiary, Holista Foods Inc., have entered into an agreement with leading U.S. breadmaker, Costanzo's Bakery, Inc. ("Costanzo's"), to manufacture the world's lowest Glycaemic Index (GI) clean label white bread using all-natural ingredients.



Under the exclusive three-year Licence and Commercialisation agreement, Costanzo's will purchase Holista's GI Lite™ Bread Premix which will be used to produce a range of healthier breads for the USA, Canada and Mexico.



Costanzo's, a third-generation Italian baker founded 87 years ago in New York City, produces and supplies bread products across the USA and Canada to supermarkets and other retail outlets.



The healthier bread was jointly developed by Holista and Constanzo's. The University of Sydney tested and validated this bread in July 2020 to have a GI reading of 46, which compares with GI readings of over 70 for most white breads.



Holista believes this is the world's lowest GI reading for clean-label (free of chemicals) white breads worldwide. This latest bread formula is significantly lower than the reading of 53 validated by the University of Sydney in 2016.



GI Lite™ is a patented formula made from a blend of okra, barley, lentils and fenugreek. When mixed with white flour, it lowers the GI reading of the final product without compromising taste, mouth-feel or food production methods.



Under the agreement, Holista will supply 165 tons of worth valued at US$1.9 million in the first year of the contract with Constanzo's. Over the next two years, shipment will increase to 220 tons (valued at US$2.2 million) annually.



"There is a large and untapped market for clean-label, all-natural, low-GI white bread and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers such a unique and healthy product," said Costanzo's CEO, Angelo Costanzo III.



"We are confident about the success of the GI Lite™ breads due to its superior taste and mouthfeel, which cannot be matched by other low GI breads in the market as they use chemicals and other artificial ingredients."



GI measures food products, ranking them between 0-100 according to the impact on blood sugar levels. The lower the GI, the more time it takes for glucose to be digested and absorbed into the bloodstream. Higher GI causes a spike in blood sugar levels, contributing to diabetes.



Dr Rajen Manicka, CEO of Holista, an Australia Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed company, commented:

"This is a breakthrough agreement for the North American market and we expect this to spur interest in other markets. We are excited to be bringing a healthier and better-tasting white bread product to the world, and we are currently pursuing opportunities in other countries."



"Providing the world's lowest low GI healthy clean label white bread has been our goal and vision," said Nadja Piatka, CEO of Holista Foods which is based in Buffalo, New York. "Costanzo's is a perfect partner to bring this important mission to fruition."



Holista Foods won the Award of Excellence under "Low Glycaemic Pasta" category for its spaghetti and linguine in the 2019 U.S.A. Taste Championships. Holista has also developed low-GI versions of flat-breads such as chappatis and tortillas.



About Holista Colltech Limited



Holista Colltech Ltd ("Holista") is a natural wellness company, that has the following main divisions:

- Dietary supplements

- Food Ingredients

- Ovine collagen

- Infection Control Solutions



Holista has a global collaboration with Global Infection Control Consultants LLC to use Path-Away®, a plant-based solution that is proven to kill a broad spectrum of microbes. The all-natural alcohol-free active ingredient is used in Holista's range of sanitising products under the NatShield™ brand.



Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), Holista researches, develops, manufactures and markets health style products. Holista's suite of ingredients includes low GI baked products, reduced-sodium salts, low-fat fried foods and low-calorie sugar without compromising taste, odour and mouthfeel. Holista also produces sheep (ovine) collagen using patented extraction methods. For more information on Holista, please visit https://www.holistaco.com/



About Costanzo's Bakery Inc.



Costanzo's Bakery ("Costanzo") started in a small shop in 1933 along the Niagara River delivering Italian breads to "mom and pop" grocery stores throughout Buffalo, NY. As the business grew, and with the advent of the Supermarket, Costanzo's bread was soon found in every store throughout the region. In 1977, Angelo Costanzo's sons took over the bakery and eventually moved into a new location. As the business grew, the natural progression was to expand into the national marketplace by developing a line of frozen, fully-baked sub rolls and round rolls. This was the beginning of Costanzo's Bakery, Inc. Today, with the third generation of Costanzo's at the helm, the bakery services retail outlets and local routes in the Buffalo/Niagara region, as well as a national distribution network in the Foodservice, Deli/Bakery, and Retail businesses, with all products being produced and delivered from its bakery in Cheektowaga, NY. For more information on Costanzo, please visit https://costanzosbakery.com



About Holista Foods, Inc.



Holista Foods is dedicated to developing and delivering clean label ingredients, finished food products and recipe development. The company specializes in next-generation food research and development for improved taste and nutritional value. Under the leadership of Nadja Piatka, Holista Foods is embracing a philosophy of providing great tasting, nutritional food products that will be readily available to all consumers. Nadja's original passion for providing healthy food products to consumers has carried over to low GI food innovations for an even healthier nutritional outcome.



With the successful launch of the world's first low glycaemic noodles, spaghetti and linguine and low glycaemic bread, the company is working on new low glycaemic products.



Holista Foods is 74%-owned by LiteFood Inc of US and 26%-owned by Nadja Piatka and Nadja Foods. LiteFoods Inc is 53%-owned by Holista. Holista Foods, Inc. is based in Buffalo, NY. For more information on Holista Foods, Inc., please visit www.holistafoods.com



For further information, please contact:

Corporate Affairs & Business Opportunities

Corporate Matters: [email protected]

General Enquiries: [email protected]



Global Investor relations and media enquiries:

WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd

E: [email protected]

M: +65 673 74 844





