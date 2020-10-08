Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday, 8 October 2020, 18:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins INR 100 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited
The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HPCL Rajasthan Refinery's Barmer refinery and contribute to the Region's economic development

BANGALORE, INDIA, Oct 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids listed on the Indian stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd." has won a project worth more than INR 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan. The infrastructure development will help to power its new refinery and petrochemical project in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging, and petroleum industries. It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan's economic development.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it smoothly and efficiently to the Barmer refinery. Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

To maximize power availability the substation is equipped with advanced substation automation systems to control and protect HRRL's grid. It is also deploying industry-leading power transformers, to further enhance power infrastructure safety and efficiency.

"We are very pleased to be lending support to this project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the State", said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India. "India is the third-biggest consumer of oil and refiners need to prime themselves ahead of time to avoid potential supply disruptions. Reliable power is indispensable for that and we are glad to have been chosen as the trusted partner by HRRL."

"With this project, as a company, we have taken another step forward in meeting future energy demand with our pioneering technology solutions," Venu added.

This project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids broader strategy to penetrate the industrial segment and highlights its long-standing leadership in grid connections and power quality.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in

Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India operates under the legal entity name ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) as POWERINDIA, Scrip code 543187.


Oct 8, 2020 18:01 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Oct 5, 2020 10:51 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems Stereo Camera with Nighttime Pedestrian Detection Adopted by Suzuki for their "Spacia" Series with Enhanced Safety Devices
Oct 2, 2020 17:20 HKT/SGT
Poland's Largest Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Commence Full-scale Technology Demonstration
Sept 29, 2020 11:24 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Acquires Pioneer Solutions LLC and Strengthens Energy Portfolio Management
Sept 28, 2020 08:18 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Energizes First Phase of Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kV UHVDC Transmission Link
Sept 25, 2020 14:44 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Begins Testing of 5G Powered Industrial IoT Solutions at its Silicon Valley Research Center in California, USA
Sept 24, 2020 12:30 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids to Invest Over $100 Million in Strategic Realignment of Global High-Voltage Switchgear Business
Sept 23, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2020 TOKYO ONLINE"
Sept 23, 2020 09:38 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Open and Scalable Ecosystem for Digitalization of Transformers
Sept 17, 2020 15:48 HKT/SGT
New Report from Hitachi ABB Power Grids Confirms North America's Sustainable Energy Future
Sept 16, 2020 18:17 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to End Business Operations on the UK Nuclear Power Stations Construction Project
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       