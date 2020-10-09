Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, October 9, 2020
Friday, 9 October 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Aurix. Ltd
Aurix, the World's Most Optimized Exchange, Announces Its Pre-Sale

Constanta, Romania, Oct 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - One of the greatest challenges netpreneurs are faced with is having a trustworthy platform to transact businesses. With the incessant cases of fraud, hacking, and identity thefts, people conduct businesses with trepidation on various platforms. This has impacted businesses negatively.




However, Aurix presents the solution that will give online traders and business owners the ability to trade with peace of mind and at the same time enjoy transactions with the speed of light.

Why Aurix is different from the pack

Aurix comes with state-of-the-art features designed to give you security, ease, and comfort. Some of the amazing features of the platform include:

Secure transactions: Aurix has an unbeatable speed of execution that makes all transactions quick and efficient. Besides, the data on the platform comply with PCI DSS standards, and the platform is safe from DDoS attacks.

Quick and easy: Transactions are fast, and at the same time, the site is user-friendly. The transaction fee is highly competitive, compared to other related platforms.

Trustworthy: Aurix is highly trusted across the world because of our continued pursuit of innovation, and inventive features capable of transforming the management of goods and services globally.

Aurix main products

Aurix offers three main products - Aurix Exchange, Card Visa/MasterCard, and Aurix Plugins.

About the Aurix Exchange

The Aurix exchange is a world-class exchange where crypto enthusiasts can buy high-quality cryptocurrencies and digital chips. Aurix was founded by Majed Mohsen (CEO). The platform is designed to ensure secure, safe, and autonomous transactions.

With our advanced technology, you can perform an online business transaction and yet keep your identity private. Your funds are safe and protected from the reach of hackers and crypto thieves.

Aurix allows users to purchase and sell as many digital currencies as they want in a matter of seconds. The exchange maintains the highest level of security to ensure that your funds are safe. And is convenient for users, enabling them to trade using both an app and desktop - everything is uninterrupted. Traders who pay in AUR enjoy an additional discount on the platform.

With the Aurix app, everything is seamless, as it takes care of the products and solutions we provide in a single place - this includes the trading, transfers, payments, and rewards management.

Aurix Card

Our debit card is supported by MasterCard/Visa payment network that is tied to the user's wallet. This makes it possible to offer cashback to our users for their daily transactions and all purchases.

This is unlike our competitors who charge their customers for transfers and purchases. We offer up to 9% cashback to customers' e-wallet, enabled by the hitch-free DeFi system. Payments with our card can easily be managed through the app.

Aurix payment shop plugins

With our plugins, businesses and e-commerce solutions can adopt cryptocurrencies in operation. This exclusive is compatible with different systems. Installing the plugin at the customer's end makes it possible for users to pay in cryptocurrency or receive the same anywhere. The customers can complete their payment in a twinkle of an eye with a few taps on their mobile phone.

Aurix Token Staking

Users are allowed to stake their Aurix token to back the functioning of our blockchain network. The benefits accruable to users are measured by the quantity of AUR locked in for validating blockchain operations. This could range from discounts in trading fees to cashback to the extension of loan.

Aurix Pre-sale commences soon

Aurix will be performing a pre-sale of its token, starting from 15th October 2020.

Get ready to participate in the pre-sale as there are advantages of being an early riser. A total of 20,000,000 Aurix tokens (AUR) are available for offer to the public

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/aurix_exchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aurixexchange
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aurixexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aurix.exchange/

Media contacts
Company: Aurix. Ltd
Contact: Majed Mohsen
Telephone: +40.341.466.000
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.aurix.exchange/

SOURCE: Aurix. Ltd


Oct 9, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

