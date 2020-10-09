Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, October 9, 2020
Friday, 9 October 2020, 12:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Exhibits in the "CEATEC 2020 ONLINE"
Contributing to solving societal challenges in the new normal through Hitachi's Social Innovation Business

TOKYO, Oct 9, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that it will exhibit in the CPS (1)/IoT (2) Exhibition "CEATEC 2020 ONLINE" (CEATEC) to be held online for four days from October 20 to 23.



Although CEATEC has been held in the past as an in person event, this time it will be an online event from the perspective of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Under the slogan of "CEATEC - Toward Society 5.0 with the New Normal," the event will provide an opportunity for exhibitors and participants to think about a new normal society and achieve co-creation.

Under the key message of "Hitachi Social Innovation is POWERING GOOD," Hitachi focuses all of its energies on working with customers and partners in the Social Innovation Business to realize GOOD things that people around the world dream of. At the CEATEC, Hitachi will introduce the following solutions and concept videos related to work styles and security for the new normal society utilizing videos, presentation materials and real-time chat function in the "General Exhibit Area."

Developing a New Management Style: Creative Organization Building Through Happiness
- Happiness Planet: Visualizing Happiness (3)

(ReferenceExhibits) Coexistence of People and Machines Under the New Normal
- Smart Meetings Realized through Linkage of Schedulers and Equipment

Improving Monitoring Work Efficiency through AI
-Safe and Secure Monitoring Work under COVID-19-

A Safer Smart Society with Trusted Supply Chain

"AI-Plus" an AI-Powered Chatbot for HR

Hitachi will contribute to improving customer's social, environmental, and economic value as well as people's Quality of Life (QoL) and realizing a sustainable society through the Social Innovation Business.

(1) Cyber Physical System: A system that collects a variety of data in the real world (physical space) using sensors and analyzes and converts it into knowledge using large-scale data processing technology in cyberspace, in order to revitalize industry and solve societal problems through the information and value created in the system.
(2) Internet of Things
(3) The website of Happiness Planet, Ltd., a company established by Hitachi to commercialize its original technology for measuring well-being: https://happiness-planet.org/ (in Japanese) Hitachi page website https://www.hitachi.com/corporate/events/ceatec2020/

CEATEC 2020 ONLINE website:
https://www.ceatec.com/en/ (It will open to the public on October 13.)

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.


