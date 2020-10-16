Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 16, 2020
Friday, 16 October 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT
TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited Optimises Company Management Structure to Promote Strategic Development Upgrade
Names Ms. Yeh-Huang, Chun-Ying as Vice Chairman of the Board
Appoints Dr. Liu, Jun as Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited ("TOT BIOPHARM" or the "Company"; stock code: 1875.HK), is pleased to announce that Ms. Yeh-Huang, Chun-Ying, Executive Director, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board while she has resigned as General Manager of the Company. Besides, it has also announced that Dr. Liu, Jun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will cease to act as Chief Operating Officer and Vice General Manager.

Mr. Fu, Shan, Chairman of the Board of the Company, said, "To implement the strategic development plan of the Company in the next decade, the appointments of the Board and the management will be conducive to optimising the Company's management structure, or initiating a long-term succession plan for the management, so that the Company will achieve long-term sustainable development and be fully equipped to enter the commercialization development stage. Also, this move will enhance the development of the Company's overseas R&D projects and international cooperation projects, promoting its strategic deployment of internationalization."

Ms. Yeh-Huang has established a comprehensive industrial chain platform for the Company, laying major milestones as well as a solid foundation for its long-term development. She will also continue to promote the Company's strategic development, enhancing its brand recognition and public relations.

As a scientist and senior management of the Company, Dr. Liu has been deeply involved in the R&D of biological drugs for years and also possesses profound experience in internationalization management. After taking the helm of CEO, the Board believes that Dr. Liu will continue to pursue the Company's strategic goal of developing TOT BIOPHARM into a leader in the field of China's antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") and establish a competitive CDMO business platform, leading the Company to scale new heights.

Dr. Liu, Jun, aged 53, joined the Company as Deputy General Manager in October 2016, and was appointed as Executive Director, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer in October 2018, March 2019 and April 2020, respectively. He also serves as a member of the Strategic Committee, and is responsible for the Company's R&D, supervising overall operations as well as business development.

Before joining the Company, Dr. Liu was the Senior Scientist of Bayer HealthCare's Global Biologics Development Group in Berkeley, the US, the Chief Researcher of Immunology Department at Beckman Research Institute in California, the US, and also the Executive Director of Biologics Research and Development Department at Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd.

Dr. Liu possesses a professional background with international exposure, holding a PhD in Bioanalytical Chemistry from the University of California, Davis in the US and a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Science & Technology of China.




TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited Optimises Company Management Structure to Promote Strategic Development Upgrade  
