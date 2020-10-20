Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Holista CollTech Ltd Leading U.S. Government-Accredited Lab Confirms Path-Away(R) Natural Active Ingredient Can Kill Actual COVID-19 Virus Within Two Minutes, First In The World

Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Bluffton, SC (USA), Oct 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A leading laboratory acceredited with U.S. Government agencies has released test results which confirm that Path-Away® - a plant-based active ingredient that contains no chemicals or alcohol - can kill the actual virus that causes COVID-19 within two minutes, the global distributor of Path-Away® announced today.



Holista Colltech Limited (ASX: HCT, or Holista), the Malaysian-based global distributor, and Global Infection Control Consultants, LLC (GICC LLC), the developer of Path-Away®, said they believe the tests confirm the active ingredient to be the world's first totally natural and safe organic disinfectant to meet the U.S. testing standard.



The independent tests of the Path-Away® Anti Pathogenic Aerosol Solution on SARS-CoV-2, the actual virus that causes COVID-19, were undertaken by Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (Microbac) in the United States. With over 50 years' experience, Microbac is accredited under the U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) and Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELAP).



The Microbac tests were conducted using the direct inoculation method and follow successful tests in an approved laboratory in the United Kingdom (completed in April 2020) of the efficacy of Path-Away® against the feline coronavirus which is a recognised surrogate of SARS-CoV-2. Path-Away® has also proven to be effective against a broad spectrum of microbes including the SARS and the H1N1 viruses.



Listed on the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX), Holista distributes Path-Away® under its own NatShield™ and Protectene™ brands. Apart from a hand sanitiser, Holista and GICC LLC are also co-developing a NatShield™ nasal balm that will include Path-Away®. This balm is expected to be launched before the end of 2020.



The latest test results will significanly accelerate efforts to roll out the M3 System®, also developed by GICC LLC, which can disinfect large buildings by dispensing Path-Away® through heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") systems to treat harmful pathogens, including airborne viruses.



GICC LLC, based in Bluffton, South Carolina, has recently secured a 36-month contract with the U.S. Government to manufacture and install up to 10 million units of its M3 System® in large buildings. The system measures, monitors and contains airborne (aerosol) viruses, pathogens and other biological contaminants.



Holista and GICC LLC concurrently announced that they will form a 51:49 joint-venture company in Singapore which will have the rights to manufacture the M3 System® outside the United States. Holista is exclusive global distributor of the M3 System® excluding the United States, China and the Gulf states.



Apart from global distribution rights of Path-Away® for use as a sanitiser under the NatShield™ and Protectene™ brands, Holista also has rights to distribute Path-Away® for use in aerosolised disinfection of buildings using a high-pressure fogger.



Dr Arthur V Martin, the president of GICC LLC, commented: "To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time a completely natural, all-organic compound has been successfully proven to kill the actual virus causing COVID-19, to 99.9% within two minutes. We are excited because this will allow us to speed up the formal U.S. Government process of listing on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) "N-List". EPA expects the products on "List N" to kill SARS-CoV-2 within two minutes. This will also allow for a wider use of this all-natural disinfectant for human use. The findings by Microbac confirm what we have known about the effectiveness of Path-Away® on other coronaviruses. The results are also particularly pleasing in light of recent research that showed that COVID-19 can survive on surfaces far longer than scientists had originally calculated."



Dr. Roscoe Moore Jr., D.V.M., Ph.D., D.Sc., Former Assistant U.S. Surgeon and member of the Global Virus Network and its International COVID-19 Taskforce, said "There is a big need for natural and human friendly disinfectants that can be used frequently and safely without long term health side effects and while being environmentally safe. The recent tests from Microbac are most welcome as the public is looking for an agent that acts specifically against COVID-19". Dr Moore also chairs Holista's Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr Rajen Manicka, Chief Executive Officer of Holista, commented: "This product will address the significant untapped global market for all-natural disinfectants that are safe to be used on hands and faces. The results from Microbac will give our customers a greater level of confidence that NatShield™ and Protectene™ can be effective on skin, surfaces and as an aerosol, against the highly contagious COVID-19 causing virus. We have fielded enquiries from large organisations which need to disinfect buildings and facilities with sizeable human traffic. We are also preparing a submission to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for approval to label our Natshield™ and Protectene™ range of sanitizing and disinfectant products, as well as to have Natshield approved for aerosol delivery through fogging units and through buildings' HVAC systems in Australia."



Information of Path-Away® and Microbac Test Results



How Path-Away® Works



Path-Away® attaches itself to the virus and inhibits its ability to take up amino acids - their basic building block. This forces the viruses to clump together, in the process killing themselves, almost instantly. The compound is environmentally safe with very low toxicity and does not harm humans and pets.



Details of Results of Tests Conducted By Microbac



- Cells containing the SARS-CoV-2 virus were seeded in 24-well plates and 2.0 mL (millilitres) of Path-Away® was added to the (live frozen samples - thawed out) dried virus inoculum and held for the contact time of 2 minutes at 21 degrees C with 53% relative humidity (RH). For the test to be deemed successful, Path-Away® must demonstrate a ≥ 3 Log10 reduction on each test carrier in the presence or absence of cytotoxicity.



- Path-Away® achieved this benchmark in each of the 24 instances (100% success rate). All controls met the criteria for a valid test and Microbac's conclusions are based on observed data.



- Log Reduction stands for a 10-fold (one decimal) or 90% reduction in numbers of live bacteria. A 3-Log Reduction equates to a 99.9% reduction - greater than 1,000 time reduction in potentially harmful microorganisms.



- Path-Away®, killed 99.9% (≥ 3 Log10) of the COVID-19 causing virus on a hard surface after being exposed to Path-Away®.



- The full test report and process will be featured on the Holista website at https://www.holistaco.com/



About Holista Colltech Limited



Holista Colltech Ltd ("Holista") is a natural wellness company with the following divisions:

- Dietary supplements

- Food Ingredients

- Ovine collagen

- Infection Control Solutions



Holista has a global collaboration with Global Infection Control Consultants LLC to use Path-Away®, a plant-based solution that is proven to kill a broad spectrum of microbes. The all-natural alcohol-free active ingredient is used in Holista's range of disinfectant products under the NatShield™ brand.



Oct 20, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT

