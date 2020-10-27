Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 07:51 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Wins Major Order to Support Sub-Saharan Africa's Largest Solar Venture in Angola Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been contracted by MCA to contribute to the development of Sub-Saharan Africa's largest photovoltaic project, increasing access to reliable and clean energy for Angola's 30 million people

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Oct 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids today announced that it has been appointed by M. Couto Alves S.A., part of the EPC conglomerate, MCA Group, on behalf of Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water, to supply the main electrical infrastructure to connect Sub-Saharan Africa's largest* solar project to Angola's transmission network.



The delivery includes the design, main power equipment supply, testing and commissioning services. It is based on an in-depth grid impact study into the customer's unique requirements to determine in advance the best way to achieve the ambitious integration of the Government of Angola's renewable energy program.



"This is one of the largest and most significant photovoltaic projects ever delivered," said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' Grid Integration business unit. We are contributing pioneering technology to enable MCA to integrate more renewables and electrify rural areas, whilst maintaining a stable network. Our role is to develop the project from idea to energization - ultimately, shaping a reliable and sustainable energy future for Angola," Niklas added.



"This project will have a hugely positive impact on Angola and specifically its economy, as more people are guaranteed access to affordable and clean energy. It will also significantly increase the Country's share of renewable energy," says Manuel Couto Alves, President and CEO of the MCA Group.



Angola is Africa's seventh largest nation with approximately 30 million inhabitants and a rapidly growing economy. The initiative is financed under the Swedish Export Credit System (the Swedish Export Credit Corporation and Swedish Export Credit Agency) that works to raise investments in Swedish sustainable technology globally.



The project supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 7 - ensuring that all people have access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. The initiative will also help to increase the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix.



The project will be developed by a consortium composed by the developer Sun Africa LLC, a US renewable energy company based in Chicago, Illinois, and MCA.



*October 2020, Based on M.Couto Alves' analysis



About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com.





